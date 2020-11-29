The Saints, like the Raiders, were treated as repeat offenders. In September, Coach Sean Payton and the team were among the NFL head coaches and franchises fined for mask-wearing violations. Payton was fined $100,000 and the Saints were fined $250,000.
In the latest case, video of the Saints’ celebration following a 38-3 triumph Nov. 8 over the Buccaneers in Tampa showed the violations. The Saints are appealing the penalties, according to ESPN, which first reported the sanctions.
The Tennessee Titans were fined $350,000 by the NFL but did not lose a draft pick for protocol violations related to their coronavirus outbreak in late September and early October.
The NFL has not ruled out disciplining the Baltimore Ravens, according to a person familiar with the case, in connection with their current outbreak. The Ravens announced this week they were disciplining a team staff member in relation to their coronavirus cases.