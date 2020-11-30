Sanchez played Sunday against the Tennessee Titans though he only punted, which Coach Frank Reich attributed afterward to a “physical issue.” Rookie Rodrigo Blankenship, who kicks field goals and extra points for the Colts, also handled kickoffs on Sunday.
“Yeah, Rigo is dealing with a physical issue that we have to get further evaluated,” Reich told reporters. “Rod did a nice job stepping up. I give Rigo a lot of credit for the way he punted today and for really coming through for us when we needed him the way that he did. Then Rod, when Rigo wasn’t able to kickoff, Rod stepped in there and did a great job.”
Sanchez has handled kickoffs and punts for the Colts since 2017, when he set an NFL record for net punting average by a rookie (42.6 yards). He ranks ninth in the NFL in gross yards per punt this season with a career-high average of 47.2 yards.
Sanchez punted five times for an average of 50.8 yards against the Titans.
“Unfortunately, there are things you can’t control in life and this is one of them, he wrote on Instagram. “No plans or preparation would have gotten me ready for this kind of adversity, but like I told my wife, we can’t flinch. Keep striving to come back stronger than ever.
“Makes me sick that I’ll have to miss some time playing beside my brothers, but I know they will hold it down.”