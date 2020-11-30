First place in two divisions in the NFC will be on the line when the Seahawks face the Eagles in Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football.” That’s curious, to say the least, in a matchup of a 7-3 team and a 3-6-1 team.

But that’s this season’s NFC East for you. The Eagles, if they win to improve to 4-6-1, would be ahead of the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team, with their matching 4-7 records. As everyone keeps reminding: Someone has to win this unsightly division.

The Eagles have given little indication lately that it will be them. They’ve lost to the Giants and Cleveland Browns since their bye week. That’s after they entered their bye with a two-game winning streak and hopes that they would emerge from their off week healthier and ready to give the NFC East its last, best chance for a less-than-embarrassing division winner.

It hasn’t happened. The erratic, error-prone play of quarterback Carson Wentz continues to be a major issue. Wentz has thrown 14 interceptions to go with his 14 touchdown passes and, with a passer rating of 73.3, is the last-ranked passer in the NFC. There has been some clamoring for Coach Doug Pederson to bench Wentz in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts, whose role as a part-time, change-of-pace quarterback perhaps could be expanded in this game, amid reports that his practice-field work with the starting offense increased.

The Seahawks, if they can improve to 8-3, would be a game ahead of the Los Angeles Rams and two games ahead of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West. If they lose in Philadelphia, they would be virtually tied with the Rams at 7-4, but the Rams hold the tiebreaker advantage after beating the Seahawks in the first of the teams’ two head-to-head meetings.

The main issue for Seattle continues to be the league’s last-ranked defense. But that defense played far better in a 28-21 triumph 11 days over the Cardinals in Seattle. The Seahawks kept Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins relatively in check and got a fourth-down sack by defensive end Carlos Dunlap in the game’s final minute to preserve the victory.