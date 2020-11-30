Numerous college basketball games have already been canceled with the season less than a week old. As coronavirus cases surge throughout the country, athletic departments have struggled to keep the virus at bay. Dozens of programs have had to halt practices after positive tests throughout the fall, and some are still navigating those pauses as the season has begun.

“We know every day that we play a game, it’s a blessing,” Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon said after his team’s season opener against Old Dominion. “ … When you get one in, it’s a great feeling.”

The Terps started the season 3-0 with wins over Old Dominion, Navy and Mount St. Mary’s. Maryland won each of those games by at least 18 points. Five Maryland players scored in double figures against Navy and Mount St. Mary’s, and four players reached that mark in the opener.

The game against Towson would have been Maryland’s fourth game in seven days. The Terps are scheduled to play George Mason on Friday at Xfinity Center. Maryland’s conference schedule begins Dec. 14 at home against Rutgers. Maryland basketball’s home games have been played with no fans in attendance. The players have said the games feel like a practice or a preseason closed scrimmage.

Maryland’s basketball team missed a few weeks of practice earlier this fall after multiple members of the team tested positive for the virus, but the Terps have managed to start the season without further issues in their own program.

“We’re confident that we’re going to do everything we can to make sure our coaches and players are healthy and safe, first and foremost,” Turgeon said before the season began. “ … Will it be a perfect season for everyone? Probably not. But the excitement and just the mental health part of it, having a chance to do it has been great for everybody.”