The CEO of Amazon and Twitch, Jeff Bezos, also owns The Washington Post.
The NFL and Amazon in April signed a multiyear deal to continue to stream “Thursday Night Football” games on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch. As part of that deal, Amazon and Twitch also received exclusive rights to televise one late-season Saturday game this season and in the two that follow.
In 2017, a game between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars in London was streamed exclusively by Yahoo, which reportedly paid $20 million for the rights to that one game. The exclusive Amazon games in its new deal are seen as something of a test run for the NFL as it considers adding a package of games for a streaming service as part of its next round of broadcast deals.
Last season, digital viewership of the Thursday night NFL games on Amazon, Twitch, the NFL and Fox Sports apps, and Verizon Media mobile properties rose 43 percent over 2018, contributing more than 1 million viewers to the 15.4 million, on average, who watched those games in some form. Younger audiences, especially, are thought to be a prime target for the NFL’s online deals, as more and more consume their television via online app instead of through pay cable.
The NFL on Monday also announced the two other games that will be played on Dec. 26, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. Eastern and the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. Eastern. Both games will be televised by the NFL Network.