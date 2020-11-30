With the game tentatively set for Wednesday, the Steelers’ following game against the Washington Football Team is expected to be played next Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The Ravens-Steelers game originally was scheduled to be played Thanksgiving night but previously was delayed by the league to Sunday afternoon, then to Tuesday night, following several positive test results among Baltimore players and staffers.
The Ravens were expected to gather at their facility Monday evening to conduct a light walk-through practice. The team was given approval by the league to practice after one Ravens player tested positive in the latest round of daily coronavirus testing. That player is on the injured reserve list and was not in contact with other players, according to a person familiar with the testing results.
The NFL took those results as an encouraging sign that the outbreak on the Ravens is abating and the game can be played, according to those people familiar with the discussions.
This story will update.