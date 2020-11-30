“But, deep down inside — and forgive me for putting it this way — it just pisses me off.”

AD

Little did he know what awaited him after those comments.

AD

In the 72 hours after his Washington Football Team thrashed the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, Rivera learned that all team facilities would shut down for the start of this week; that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ meeting with the Baltimore Ravens was postponed a second time because of a surge in positive coronavirus tests; that the Denver Broncos would play a game without a quarterback after contact-tracing revealed they were “high-risk”; and that Washington’s Dec. 13 game against the 49ers likely won’t be held in Santa Clara, Calif., because of the city’s emergency order to ban all sporting activities for at least three weeks.

Rivera’s life has been thrown upside down this year as he’s navigated a rebuild with a new team that is changing names and dealing with allegations from its past, while also managing his own cancer diagnosis and the weight of a global pandemic.

AD

For Rivera, the “players’ coach” whose reputation is built largely on his value of relationships and human interaction, the virtual world is a challenging one.

AD

“I'm one person that is not fond of the Zoom concept and holding meetings with Zoom because it's hard to see everybody's reactions,” Rivera said, via Zoom, with reporters on Monday. “Sometimes I say something sarcastic and I want to see your guys’ reaction and I can't and some people might take it the wrong way. So I've tried not to be sarcastic because sarcasm and humor do not translate. So I've tried to be aware of that.

“And so it’s hard and you get frustrated and honestly, being told … that we were going into these next steps of protocol, that was frustrating. It really was. But I understand. I get it. We have to be safe.”

AD

For Rivera, the team’s de facto general manager, he’s had to manage a roster in ways he perhaps never thought he would to try to account for potential emergency situations, like that of the Broncos, and ensure backups at critical positions stay available. The team signed kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik to its practice squad for that very reason, but their quarterbacks room that started with four players is now down to three, after the season-ending injury to Kyle Allen.

AD

“We try to make sure that on certain times, the backups, the practice squad guys understand that they've got to stay separated. So we're trying to reinforce that even more so now. It's something that we've talked about as a staff this week is that we've got to make sure that these guys all understand they've got it. They've got to maintain the social distance.”

Rivera has given thought to the possibility that the NFL might have to pause its season, and even that it may not finish the season at all. The league has altered its testing protocols over the course of the season and implemented more stringent mask-wearing rules that come with heavy fines for those who violate them.

AD

But it has yet to cancel any games, even with an increase in cases. Even among teams that have only 10 starters (Baltimore) or no quarterbacks (Denver) or no place to practice or hold games (San Francisco).

AD

The NFL’s Week 12 chaos did leave Washington’s future with uncertainty, however. After its Week 13 game in Pittsburgh on Sunday — which is on for now but could change if players test positive before the weekend — Washington will likely head west somewhere to play the 49ers, but where exactly is unknown. Arizona and Dallas have been raised as possibilities.

Then to close out the season, Washington returns home for meetings with Rivera’s old team, the Panthers, and the Seattle Seahawks, before heading to Philadelphia with possibly a playoff berth on the line.

AD

“We are monitoring it, but one guy that it affects right now, more so than anyone else, is our director of football operations, Paul Kelly,” he said. “So I'm going to let him do all the worrying and I'll try to hopefully keep everybody focused on Pittsburgh.”

AD

Washington (4-7) sits in second place in the NFC East, following the New York Giants’ victory on Sunday, and how it handles the uncertainty and difficult stretch of opponents may ultimately become measuring sticks of their growth.

Washington returns to practice Wednesday, and Rivera’s message has been simply to “be ready.”

“You got to talk about it,” he said. “And that’s really the only thing that we’ve done is we’ve just talked about the situation we’re in and we try to make sure guys understand how important it is to be adaptable. … I’ve told the coaches this and I’ve told the players, we can’t make a big deal if something changes. When you start worrying about that, what was interesting becomes important. And that’s what we don’t want to happen. It’s not important. It’s interesting. It’s different. We deal with it and we move on.”