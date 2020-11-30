Mendenhall did not equivocate in addressing the circumstances surrounding the decision, voicing his displeasure, in conjunction with Cavaliers Athletic Director Carla Williams, to ACC headquarters regarding conference procedures that allowed another game to be scrapped.

“I have no interest in going back to Florida State,” Mendenhall said Monday during his weekly Zoom call with the media. “That opportunity was there. It’s no longer there.”

It’s unclear if the ACC would mandate the game to be played. The Cavaliers do not have an open weekend for the final two weeks of the regular season, with games against Boston College Saturday and Virginia Tech Dec. 12.

The ACC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 19 at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte.

“Playing is more fun than watching, and we’ve committed and sacrificed, our players especially,” Mendenhall said. “That’s where I have an issue when policies don’t allow them to be cared for at the highest level.”

Mendenhall informed his players at roughly 10:30 a.m. Saturday the game against Florida State would not be played. Some Virginia players enjoyed free time by the hotel pool while the team’s operations staff arranged for a flight back to Charlottesville.

Other players got in a quick workout in the hotel gym as they absorbed the news of yet another postponement this season. Most recently, Virginia was scheduled to play Louisville Nov. 7 until an outbreak in the Cardinals locker room moved that game to the following weekend.

Before the season even began, Virginia had its original opener against Georgia in Atlanta canceled because of the pandemic. Then an opening game against Virginia Military Institute was canceled as well.

The Cavaliers (4-4, 3-4 ACC) eventually were scheduled to begin the season against Virginia Tech on Sept. 19 in Blacksburg, Va., until an outbreak within the Hokies locker room several days before kickoff pushed the Commonwealth Cup rivalry game to Dec. 12.

“You train, learn their defenses, learn their offense, learn who this team really is, and then you get to the game, and all that knowledge is kind of like useless at that point,” Virginia guard Chris Glaser said “I don’t think it gets any easier, not being able to play the full games because we’re already in a shortened season.”

Glaser was among the handful of players who killed time by the pool, where some of his teammates were performing cannonballs off the diving board. The senior opted not to join in, citing with a chuckle his concern that the side of the pool was only five feet deep.

“Disappointing, I think,” senior linebacker Zane Zandier said. “The biggest thing is we got all the way down there, and day of the game it was canceled. I think we were all pretty shocked, the fact that we got on the plane, the fact that we got all the way down. We had our whole team ready to go.”

The unplanned open weekend did allow for much needed rest for the stretch run, particularly on defense, where several starters continue to nurse ailments.

Safety Joey Blount, according to Mendenhall, is the closest to getting back onto the field. The status of Brenton Nelson, the other starting safety, remains less certain on a secondary that at times has labored to prevent deep throws yielding long gains.

Virginia also enters the final home game of the season without its two senior defensive captains, Charles Snowden and Richard Burney, each out with season-ending ailments.

Burney, a sixth-year defensive end, has what Mendenhall described as a “health injury,” and Snowden fractured his right ankle during the first quarter against Louisville. The starting outside linebacker had surgery and is rehabilitating in Charlottesville.

The senior day game will have no fans, as has been routine during the pandemic, although families of players are permitted to attend.