In lieu of the usual frenzied media day that signals the opening of training camp, Washington will quietly begin individual workouts Tuesday. Due to the NBA’s coronavirus restrictions there will be no photographers to capture stars in fresh new uniforms, no reporters present to relate promises of returning the franchise to glory and for the team, no group workouts allowed until later this week.

But, despite a pandemic that surges on, there will be basketball. And for the Wizards, there are important questions that need answers. Here are major story lines to watch before the season begins Dec. 22.

Fans in Capital One Arena

Although some NBA clubs have devised plans for potentially allowing fans in arenas at the start of the season, it is highly, highly unlikely that the Wizards will kick things off with fans present. Gatherings of 50 people or more are currently banned in Washington under local coronavirus ordinances, which means players will once again be competing in quiet, empty arenas.

At least the Wizards are used to creating their own energy in games — they had eight practice runs, essentially, when they competed in the NBA's Florida bubble this summer. They'll have three chances to reacclimate to the odd atmosphere when a shortened preseason begins on Dec. 13 with a 6 p.m. game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York. They then face the Detroit Pistons twice in Capital One Arena on Dec. 17 and Dec. 19, with both games tipping off at 7 p.m.

It isn’t out of the question that fans could be allowed back into arenas later in the season, especially with promising news of a vaccine on the distant horizon and the league’s desire to recoup as much lost revenue as possible. This season will stretch into midsummer, and every team in the league has an interest in getting ticket-buyers back in seats.

John Wall's return

What John Wall looks like when he suits up for the Wizards is the question at the top of everyone’s mind — executives, coaches and fans alike. Put aside that the franchise point guard may not exactly be happy to be back in a Washington uniform — Wall made it known he wants out of Washington, even as General Manager Tommy Sheppard said the team has no plans to trade him — but can he come back from an injury that sidelined him for nearly two years with his trademark quickness intact?

Sheppard, who made multiple trips throughout the summer and fall to watch Wall work out, said the five-time all-star’s explosiveness remains and promised the 30-year-old is going to “wow” fans.

What must be redeveloped, naturally, is Wall’s real-time decision-making, and working into a rhythm with teammates he’s hardly played with before.

“Now it’s about picking his spots, to see where it’s good to attack the rim or it’s good to pull out or it’s good to take open shots,” Sheppard said of Wall at a virtual news conference last week. “He’s very comfortable from three now, and that’s something I think is going to be a huge weapon for us moving forward. ”

“The things that I look for is really any time where John gets into a little bit of trouble, it’s just trying to maybe do too much. He gets in the paint, and some of the decisions — it just takes time to go out and play against NBA speed … nothing simulate NBA practices like NBA players.”

What Wall's role in the locker room will be alongside Beal, who emerged as a strong leader during Wall's recovery, is a different question entirely.

The starting five

It's important to remember that because of the condensed schedule, free agency is continuing into the preseason and roster changes across the league could be coming. But Coach Scott Brooks must start with what he has, which is two faces of the franchise in Wall and Beal, a second-unit cornerstone in Davis Bertans and a whole bunch of young players vying for playing time otherwise.

Thus far, there are four starters the Wizards can pencil in: John Wall, Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant.

Hachimura, the power forward whom Washington took in the lottery last year, started all 48 games he played. Sheppard reiterated last week that Bryant is the team's starting center heading into his fourth year in the league despite that the team signed 11-year veteran Robin Lopez during free agency.

As for the open slot at small forward, the Wizards have options. Isaac Bonga started 49 of 66 games he played last season and Brooks likes his energy and craftiness. But Deni Avdija, the 6-foot-9 forward the Wizards drafted earlier this month, could also work his way into a starting spot.

“We look at [Deni] like a wing, but he can play both positions certainly,” Sheppard said. “We have an idea of playing him at the 3. Bonga, he’s just a utility knife and tell him to go play and guard. Similar with Troy [Brown Jr.]. What we’re trying to do is, you want to play small, here’s your small ball line up. If you’ve got to go big, here’s some bigger guys you can go with and kind of rotate. It’s that time of year where we’ve got to get back in the lab and start cooking a little bit, see what Scotty can do with this group and mix and match different lineups and get ’em going. We’ll look at everything.”