But there are additional wrinkles after Ross opted out of playing in 2020. By doing so, he forfeited his salary — also an agreed-upon $1.5 million — and a full year of major league service time. As a result, he will be arbitration eligible for a fourth time after next season. That will delay his ability to become a free agent, giving the Nationals an extra year of team control. Ross was acquired in the 2014 trade that also brought Trea Turner to Washington.

With Ross’s deal out of the way, the Nationals have two more arbitration-eligible players in Turner and Juan Soto. They happen to be franchise cornerstones. Turner, a 27-year-old shortstop, is in his third year of eligibility and was set to make $7.45 million in 2020 before salaries were prorated. Soto, a 22-year-old phenom, is in line to be Super Two eligible and is due for a big raise on the $629,400 salary assigned to him by the Nationals this past year.

Washington can negotiate salaries with either player at any time. But if they don’t agree before 7 p.m. Wednesday — the non-tender deadline — the Nationals will have to officially tender contracts to Turner and Soto. This is one of the bigger formalities of baseball’s offseason. The club is of course interested in retaining its two best hitters. Devising long-term contracts for Turner and Soto comes at different phases of the team’s five-year plan. In the meantime, though, they’ll have to go through the arbitration process and negotiate with a pair of young stars who tore through the pandemic-shortened season.

That leaves a lot of details to be worked out. Ross’s deal followed the logic that, without playing in 2020, his initial salary for that season was transferrable. It thus makes sense that he was first to settle with the Nationals.

Without Ross last summer, the club leaned on Austin Voth and Erick Fedde to round out its rotation. Prospects Wil Crowe and Ben Braymer got shots to start, too. But after Voth fumbled an opportunity, and with Fedde serving well in a do-everything role, it’s likely that Ross has the inside track for a rotation spot. He was the last-minute fill-in for Max Scherzer in Game 5 of the World Series in 2019. He was trending in the right direction before undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2017. He was solid for parts of 2019, working his sinker-slider combo, and could slot in behind Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and an undetermined fourth starter whenever the season begins.