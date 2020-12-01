The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Seahawks on Monday Night Football, their third loss in a row, diminishing their hopes for back-to-back division titles. New York is playing the most consistent football in the NFC East (three-game winning streak) but were handed a significant setback once starting quarterback Daniel Jones went out with a hamstring injury in the second half of the team’s 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. If not for the injury to Jones, the Giants would have been the front runner, but Colt McCoy is a downgrade at the position. McCoy has three starts over the past five years, completing 65 of 102 passes for 653 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions, giving him a passer rating of 78.6. Jones results this year weren’t much better (78.7 passer rating) but he was the 12th best passer of 2020 per the game charters at Pro Football Focus, who subjectively grade the plays of each player in the NFL. In other words, Jones performance was sound despite the lack of results. During McCoy’s three games of 2018 he was rated as the 32nd best passer among 36 qualified players at the position by Pro Football Focus. He was ranked 28th out of 31 passers for the week in his only start of 2019.

Washington is also helped by New York’s remaining schedule. The Giants have the toughest schedule of the group and the fifth-toughest overall, per the combined winning percentage for all their opponents (.574). Philadelphia (.545) and Washington (.555) have comparable schedules. Dallas has the fourth-easiest slate of remaining games (.389), however there might not be enough time for the Cowboys to claw their way back into the playoff picture.

With five games left in the NFC East, nothing is certain except one of these teams will be crowned the division winner with as few as four victories on their ledger. It’s unlikely all teams go winless for the remainder of the regular season, however. Based on 1,000 simulations of the season that take into account a team’s actual record plus its expected record based on points scored and allowed, Washington has a 43 percent chance to win the NFC East this year, most likely with a 6-10 record. Then it is a dead heat between Philadelphia and New York followed by Dallas.

NFC East in 2020 NFC East in 2020 Projected record Chance to win division Washington Football Team Washington Football Team 6-10 44 percent Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles 5-10-1 25 percent New York Giants New York Giants 5-11 24 percent Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys 4-12 7 percent

No other division has this much uncertainty. The Green Bay Packers are minus-10,000 on the money line to win the NFC North, meaning you have to wager $10,000 to win $100. The same is true for the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs. The only other division with the eventual divisional leader in doubt is the NFC West, where the Seahawks (minus-167) are slight favorites over the Rams (plus-175).

