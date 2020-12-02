Those were two developments as baseball reached its “non-tender deadline” on Wednesday. The Nationals have explored a trade for Bryant but could bristle at the size of his 2021 salary, projected to be around $20 million. The Nationals and pitcher Joe Ross agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal Tuesday. Washington then tendered contracts to Juan Soto and Trea Turner before the deadline, surprising no one. The reality, though, is that both Soto and Turner are due for significant raises, and the Nationals otherwise have many needs to address.

The decision to tender or non-tender contracts applies to all arbitration-eligible players. A tendered contract leaves negotiations open between a club and player for the next season’s salary. A non-tender puts a player on the open market. Turner, in his third year of arbitration eligibility, will get a bump on the $7.45 million he initially agreed-upon for 2020. Soto, Super 2-eligible as a 22-year-old, will get a big raise on the $629,400 salary assigned to him by the Nationals last spring. Those players’ coming pay days, coupled with holes in the outfield, rotation, bullpen and at catcher, complicate the chances of Washington striking a deal for Bryant.

AD

AD

The Nationals, at present, are a contending team with an unclear plan. That’s a familiar combination across MLB. With no fans in 2020 and the season shortened to 60 games, many owners are expected to scale back spending to compensate for losses at the gate. That’s also why many thought the non-tender deadline would be grim for players.

Bryant, a former NL MVP and key member of the Cubs’ 2016 championship team, became a non-tender candidate. So did San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham, Colorado Rockies pitcher Jon Gray and New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez. But while Bryant, Pham, Gray and Sánchez wound up getting tendered contracts, there were some notable cuts. Among the non-tendered players were three Cubs outfielders in Schwarber, Albert Almora and José Martínez, Minnesota Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario, Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall and relievers Chasen Shreve (New York Mets) and Archie Bradley (Cincinnati Reds). They all join a market that has yet to crack.

With Bryant, the twisted logic was that the Cubs may let him go instead of risking the need to pay him for one more season should a trade not materialize. In keeping him for now, they retain the opportunity to move him for a package of prospects. But in parting ways with Schwarber and Almora, both members of that 2016 team, they’re moving in a new direction under Jed Hoyer, who recently took over for Theo Epstein as Chicago’s president of baseball operations.