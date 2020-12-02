Through the various shared stories and promises that Wall looks just as good as he did before the foot surgery and Achilles injury that kept him away from the game for nearly two years, everyone agrees on one thing. With Wall back on court, Washington expects what was an already speedy offense to kick into overdrive.

Brooks promises that Wall has regained his trademark speed and explosiveness, though the team will be careful with the number of minutes he gets and how many back-to-backs he plays while reacclimating to the NBA’s pace and physicality. But even when he sits, the Wizards have a lightning fast backup guard in Ish Smith and a fellow all-star in Bradley Beal who can play at the top speed Washington prefers.

Brooks is confident the players that the Wizards have added since Wall last played will help the point guard push in transition as well.

“We want to be able to use their speed and be able to create opportunities,” Brooks said. “One thing about [Davis Bertans], his transition is as good as anybody. He can get to the three-point line in a few seconds. His ability to catch and shoot on a dime, his high release, and having John and Ish and then [Beal] on one wing or Brad handling the ball the same way — we want to play fast. Our offense was good last year, and adding John to the mix is only going to help.”

The Wizards have pushed pace fairly consistently since Brooks arrived. In all but one of the coach's four seasons thus far, Washington has ended 10th or better in the league in possessions per 48 minutes (in 2018 they finished 16th).

The Wizards played their fastest last season, with Beal, finishing fifth in the league with 103.38 possessions per 48 minutes — a stat that highlights an important lesson as Washington gears up for another year of speedy play: Pure pace doesn’t show if players are speeding to the right spots, playing defense assertively or making the right decisions. A fast offense doesn’t guarantee wins.

But crucially, the Wizards believe adding Wall back into the mix makes them both faster and better. Ideally, sharing scoring duties with Wall will allow Beal to exert even more energy night in and night out and be more selective with his shots. Brooks and Washington General Manager Tommy Sheppard said in recent weeks that playing with someone with Wall's passing ability and court vision will raise the level of their younger players across the board.

Bryant found truth in that when he scrimmaged with Wall in Los Angeles during the offseason.

“When you’re a guy that really wants to play and try and do good for your teammates and you have a dynamic point guard like John Wall, when you have a dynamic shooting guard like Bradley Beal, two all-star perimeter caliber guys, often they just make the game so much easier for you. People really don’t see it until you actually play with someone with that type of talent,” Bryant said.

“I feel like [setting screens] will open up so much because John is such a great point guard, to where he can read any type of closeout that an opposing big can share with him. And that’s up to me just to roll. If he finds me, that’s an easy bucket right there. Him finding open shots for everyone else on the team, that really helps.”

Even more helpful than Wall's talent and Beal's increased playmaking ability would be an improvement on the defensive end. With all the talk of how their offense is going to change, the team hasn't lost focus of their biggest priority this season.