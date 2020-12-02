About an hour later, Herbstreit apologized in a video he posted on social media.

“I had no business at all saying that,” said Herbstreit, a former quarterback at Ohio State. “I have no evidence of that. It was completely unfair to the University of Michigan, to Jim Harbaugh, to his players and coaches, and I just want to apologize.”

Ohio State is ranked fourth despite having played only four games, with Michigan State on Saturday and Michigan the following week remaining on its regular season schedule. The Big Ten has mandated that a team must play at least six games to be eligible for the conference championship. Missing out would likely give the playoff selection committee pause about including a team with such a limited body of work.

The Buckeyes cited positive tests among their players in canceling a game last weekend against Illinois. Coach Ryan Day will not be with the team through this weekend after testing positive last week and going into a 10-day period of isolation. Ohio State also had its Nov. 14 game against Maryland canceled after an outbreak among the Terrapins.

For his team’s part, Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday that the Wolverines “had an increased number of presumptive positives that are awaiting confirmation,” had held virtual practices for the past two days, throwing into question whether it will be able to play Maryland this week. The Wolverines have struggled in a 2-4 start to the season and have lost eight straight games to the Buckeyes, including the last two by a total of 52 points.

Speaking Tuesday night on ESPN about the Buckeyes’ uncertain prospects, Herbstreit said: “Are they going to have to shut down their operation? Are they going to miss the Big Ten championship? And how is the committee going to evaluate them?

“The fact that they’ve played four games and they’re still sitting there in the top four, now it comes down to, they’re going to play Michigan State on Saturday — I still think Michigan waves the white flag and potentially avoids playing Ohio State next week.

“Michigan could opt out, basically, of that game and keep Ohio State out of six games to qualify for the Big Ten championship,” Herbstreit added. “That doesn’t make sense to me.”

After other ESPN analysts offered their takes on the rankings, show host Davis circled back to Herbstreit’s remarks. “They might not be able to play because they’ve paused activities,” Davis said of the Wolverines, “but I don’t think they’ll dodge” the Buckeyes.

Herbstreit began his response by acknowledging he did not “know all their numbers [at Michigan] as far as covid is concerned,” then said: “I’m just saying, we live in such a strange world that I’ve talked to a lot of coaches around the country that have said they really feel teams are opting out to avoid playing games. Because they don’t want to get humiliated. They don’t want to lose with the team that they have.

“They don’t necessarily have too many covid positives, they just don’t want to have to take the field with the team they have and go get embarrassed, so they’re basically waving the white flag and saying, ‘We can’t play.’ So there’s a lot of that that’s being talked about around the country.

“I have no idea what Michigan’s situation is,” Herbstreit continued, “but I’m saying they have the power to potentially say, ‘Hey, we can’t play next week,’ and there’s nothing Ohio State could do about it.”

That prompted Davis to assert, “Any team that does that, they’re not teaching any kind of lesson and they don’t stand for anything. They have no courage, they have no character, anybody that would do that purposely, just to sabotage another team.”

“It’s happening,” said Herbstreit.

A spokesman for Michigan told Sports Illustrated, “We have no comment on Kirk.”

Herbstreit, who has been with ESPN since 1995 and joined its popular “College GameDay” show the following year, is not the first prominent football figure to suggest teams may be using the pandemic to duck heavily favored opponents. Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney levied that accusation against Florida State last month after the Seminoles’ medical staff pulled their team out of a game against the Tigers, who’d had a positive test, several hours before it was to be played.

Herbstreit, unlike Swinney, quickly apologized. “I think, if anything, we all go through some ups and downs — many downs, for a lot of people — during this covid crisis that we’re all in,” Herbstreit said in the video he posted online. “And for me and college football, I really struggle with where we are — players opting out, teams canceling games. It just seems like a downward spiral.

“And I think, typically, I try to remain positive and upbeat, and I think sometimes we all have our breaking points.”

Saying that the Wolverines were “trying to do the best they can to contain a virus from spreading on that roster,” Herbstreit added, “I wish them all the best. I hope they can play Saturday against Maryland. Hope they can play against Ohio State. So, again, I misspoke.”

Herbstreit then contended that though he played for the Buckeyes he had “a 25-year track record of not being a guy that pokes at Michigan.”