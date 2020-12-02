After the cancellation of the Towson game, Maryland scheduled a game Saturday at James Madison. The Terps now have room on their schedule for another nonconference game, and Maryland is “actively searching for a replacement,” a team spokesman said Wednesday.
The Terps haven’t had any cases of the coronavirus in their program since the season began. Maryland’s program tests athletes and staff for the coronavirus six days per week.
Maryland started the season 3-0 against Old Dominion, Navy and Mount St. Mary’s. The Terps’ Big Ten schedule begins Dec. 14 at home against Rutgers, and they will play a 20-game conference schedule as usual. Games at Xfinity Center have been held without fans.
The NCAA already announced plans to hold the 2021 men’s basketball tournament in one location, possibly Indianapolis, rather than staging the early-round games at locations around the country. Last season’s NCAA tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.
