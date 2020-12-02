The Maryland men’s basketball team’s game against George Mason scheduled for Friday has been canceled because of a positive coronavirus test in the Patriots program, George Mason announced Wednesday. The Patriots have also paused team activities.

This is the third time Maryland has had to adjust its schedule since the college basketball season began a week ago. The Terrapins planned to play Monmouth on Tuesday, but that game was canceled because of a positive test in Monmouth’s program. Maryland scrambled to find a replacement opponent and scheduled Towson for that date, but the Tigers had a positive test in their program and had to cancel the game earlier this week.

After the cancellation of the Towson game, Maryland scheduled a game Saturday at James Madison. The Terps now have room on their schedule for another nonconference game, and Maryland is “actively searching for a replacement,” a team spokesman said Wednesday.

The Terps haven’t had any cases of the coronavirus in their program since the season began. Maryland’s program tests athletes and staff for the coronavirus six days per week.

Maryland started the season 3-0 against Old Dominion, Navy and Mount St. Mary’s. The Terps’ Big Ten schedule begins Dec. 14 at home against Rutgers, and they will play a 20-game conference schedule as usual. Games at Xfinity Center have been held without fans.

The NCAA already announced plans to hold the 2021 men’s basketball tournament in one location, possibly Indianapolis, rather than staging the early-round games at locations around the country. Last season’s NCAA tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

