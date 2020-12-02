The second half of the schedule — which covers March 11 to May 16 — will be released once the NBA gets closer to its all-star break, which will run from March 5-10. The 2021 All-Star Weekend, which was set for Indianapolis, has been postponed to 2024.

Opening night will highlight the Los Angeles Lakers, who claimed the 2020 championship inside the Disney World bubble in October, as well as the returns of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. LeBron James and the Lakers will play host to Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center, rekindling a crosstown rivalry between two of the Western Conference’s top contenders.

The Dec. 22 doubleheader will also feature Durant and Curry, who won titles with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, facing off at Brooklyn’s Barclays Arena. While Curry played just five games last year due to a broken hand, Durant missed the entire season while recovering from an Achilles’ tear sustained during the 2019 Finals. Opening night will mark Durant’s first game with new sidekick Kyrie Irving and the coaching debut of Steve Nash, the two-time MVP point guard who was hired as Brooklyn’s coach in September. The Warriors and Nets are both hoping to emerge as contenders this year, although Golden State’s hopes took a big hit when Klay Thompson suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon last month. Both games will be on TNT.

The second night of the season, Dec. 23, will see back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visiting Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in a battle between Eastern Conference powers on TNT. Later that night, the Phoenix Suns, led by new point guard Chris Paul, will host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on ESPN.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed last month to condense the offseason and accelerate the start of the season to get the league’s calendar back on track and to maximize television revenue given that fans are unlikely to return to arenas in high volumes this season. Teams began individual workouts Tuesday and are holding media day interviews virtually with players this week.

After finishing its 2019-20 regular season and hosting the 2020 playoffs on a restricted campus at Disney World over the summer, the NBA will use its home markets for the upcoming season. Due to the difficulty of international travel, however, the Toronto Raptors will relocate to Tampa Bay, Fla. While teams will travel from market to market throughout the season, the NBA’s schedule-makers worked to reduce the number of miles each team flies by hosting multigame series within a given market. When a Western Conference team goes to Los Angeles, for example, it will play all its games against the Lakers and the Clippers during a single trip.

Each team’s 72 games will include 42 against teams in its conference and 30 against the opposing conference. In a typical season, teams play 52 games within their conference. The Wizards, for example, will play each Eastern Conference team three times and each Western Conference team twice.

Christmas schedule

The NBA built its Christmas Day slate around James, Durant, Curry and Antetokounmpo. The bubble’s four conference finalists were all included, as were the league’s two highest-profile rising stars: Doncic and Zion Williamson. James Harden’s Houston Rockets, Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers and Damian Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers were among the notable omissions. The New York Knicks, long a holiday mainstay, were left off for the second straight Christmas in anticipation of another rebuilding season.

New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat, Noon ET on ESPN: Williamson, the 2019 top overall pick and one of basketball’s biggest television draws, will lead a new-look Pelicans roster against Jimmy Butler and the defending Eastern Conference champs.

Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks, 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC: Curry and Antetokounmpo have each played for only one franchise during their respective careers, making this a battle between homegrown MVPs.

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. ET on ABC: After a 17-month absence, Durant will go head-to-head with Tatum in an Atlantic Division clash.

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m. ET on ABC: James narrowly beat out Doncic to lead the West in all-star votes last year, and the two sensational playmakers should serve as ideal holiday headliners.