“I guess it depends on your term of bubble,” Goodell said during a conference call with reporters. “We don’t see the bubble as I think most of you refer to it as, where we’re all in one location and we’re isolating entirely. We feel strongly that our protocols are working. As we’ve demonstrated over the last several weeks, we’re willing to adjust those protocols, adapt those protocols, take additional steps that we think might be meeting the environmental circumstances that we’re dealing with in our communities.

“But I don’t see us doing a bubble in the sense that I think a lot of the media focuses on it. We may look at different ways to reduce the risk for our personnel — whether they’re players, coaches or other personnel — that would limit exposures to others. … We will continue to evaluate that and we will continue to make those changes as necessary.”

The NFL completed Week 12 of its 17-week regular season with Wednesday afternoon’s game in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. That game was postponed three times by the NFL because of a coronavirus outbreak on the Ravens.

“We have been discussing over the last several weeks how we would proceed in the postseason. … We’re continuing to evaluate the types of changes we may want to make coming into the postseason,” Goodell said. “They do present different challenges, like the rest of the season has. And so we’ll be prepared for that. We’re considering a number of alternatives to meet those challenges. I would say all of the options are on the table to make sure we do it safely, correctly and recognizing the unique nature of the postseason versus the regular season.”

The NFL is attempting to play a full season amid the coronavirus pandemic with teams based in their home cities and playing games in their home stadiums. It has resisted utilizing neutral-site bubbles like those used by the NBA and NHL. Major League Baseball switched to a bubble concept for its postseason. The NFL has relied on daily testing of players, coaches and staffers and its strict protocols developed with the NFL Players Association.

“It’s a remarkable achievement to reach this point, and we are proud of the players and coaches and all personnel for their tireless work and commitment,” Goodell said. “But we are only three-quarters through the regular season. And like our teams, we are focused on finishing strong. It is our collective goal — the clubs, the NFLPA and our partners — to safely and responsibly complete the season.”

Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, did not rule out a switch to home-market bubbles, utilizing hotels, as a postseason measure.

“I think we’ve said all options are on the table,” Sills said. “And as we get over the course of these next few weeks, we’ll continue to make what we think is the best and the safest choice for teams as we face the postseason, just like we have during the regular season.”

The NFL has experienced increased coronavirus-related complications since last week. The Ravens had the second major outbreak on an NFL team this season and their game in Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, was delayed first until Sunday afternoon, then to Tuesday night, then to Wednesday afternoon. The San Francisco 49ers had to relocate because of new coronavirus-related restrictions imposed by Santa Clara County. The Denver Broncos were forced to play a game Sunday without any of the quarterbacks on their roster and practice squad.

“Let me be very clear: Our protocols aren’t failing,” Sills said. “Our compliance is an area where we can continue to improve. Any protocol is only as good as the compliance that you have. And as I’ve said before, 90 percent is a failing grade here. We have to have 100 percent compliance because the virus only needs a small opening to get in.”

The NFL ordered all teams’ facilities closed Monday and Tuesday because of rising caseloads nationally and Thanksgiving gatherings (the teams playing weekday games were exempt). According to Sills, there were only five positive test results leaguewide Monday by players and staffers, four positive test results Tuesday and one Wednesday. That included two players Monday, one player Tuesday and one player Wednesday, Sills said.

Sills also said the NFL does not expect a coronavirus vaccine to be available to its players, coaches and team staffers sooner than it is available to most of the public.