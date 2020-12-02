The Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was postponed three times by the NFL because of a coronavirus outbreak on the Ravens, received the final clearance by the league early Wednesday afternoon to be played later in the day.

The game is on for Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. Eastern time at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The final go-ahead by the NFL was issued at 12:44 p.m. Eastern time. The Ravens had no additional positive test results in point-of-care testing conducted Wednesday morning, according to a person familiar with the results. They had traveled to Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening. They’ll be without quarterback Lamar Jackson. He tested positive for the coronavirus last week, a person familiar with that result confirmed then. The Steelers are the NFL’s last remaining unbeaten team.

What you need to know
  • What to watch for: The Steelers (10-0) are the NFL’s only unbeaten team, but they have no margin for error with the 10-1 Kansas City Chiefs right on their heels for the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed. The Ravens (6-4) will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL most valuable player. Robert Griffin III, the former NFL offensive rookie of the year for Washington, is to start in place of Jackson at quarterback.