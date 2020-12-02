NFL Week 12: What you need to read
The latest: In Broncos and Ravens cases, fairness was not part of the equation | Breaking down the NFC East race | Ravens-Steelers game pushed back to Wednesday | Broncos QBs could be fined for flouting mask rules | Carson Wentz problem worsens for the Eagles | 49ers to play next home games in Arizona | What to know from Week 12 | Tom Brady calls question about his relationship with Bruce Arians ‘external noise’
Playoff picture: The latest details
Power rankings: Week 12 | 11 | 10 | 9 | 8 | 7 | 6 | 5 | 4 | 3 | 2 | 1 • Week 12 best bets
Columns: The thoughtless husks who plunged this NFL season into chaos deserve a public shaming | Ranking the best NFL coaching jobs that could be available this offseason | The coronavirus has turned the NFL into a joke, and nobody should be laughing
Read deeper...
• Aaron Rodgers looks capable of replicating twilight glory of Brees, Brady
• How Ron Rivera’s cancer experience inspired him to advocate for affordable health care
• Seahawks star DK Metcalf is impossible to miss. So how did the NFL miss on him?
• NFL postseason bubbles could be an option, but the league prefers to avoid them | NFL coaches have to wear masks. Players (mostly) don’t. Here’s why.
How to watch football smarter: Defensive fronts | Coverage schemes | Route concepts | Pass routes | Pass-blocking schemes | GapsShow More