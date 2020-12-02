Seven appearances in one block of Champions League games is a U.S. record. Americans have made 24 Champions League appearances this fall, also a record, according to TruMedia’s Paul Carr. The previous high was 22 over the entire 2004-05 competition.

The only players not to see minutes the past two days were the goalkeepers: Manchester City’s Zack Steffen and Club Brugge’s Ethan Horvath.

AD

Seven of the nine Americans are on their way to the knockout stage, regardless of what occurs in the final set of group matches next week. The other two remain in contention.

AD

On Wednesday, Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) and Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) started. Tyler Adams was an RB Leipzig substitute at the start of the second half and Konrad de la Fuente was Barcelona’s last sub.

On Tuesday, Chris Richards played the final 28 minutes for defending champion Bayern Munich.

The average age of those seven players is 20.3.

All of the Americans, except the injured Pulisic, were recently in U.S. national team camp for friendlies against Wales and Panama.

AD

In his first start since Oct. 24, Pulisic logged 67 minutes as Chelsea won 4-0 at Sevilla to remain atop Group E with one match left. Olivier Giroud scored every goal for the Blues, who had already clinched a berth in the round of 16.

McKennie went the distance in a 3-0 rout over Dynamo Kyiv, leaving Juventus second behind Barcelona in Group G and already safely into the next stage.

AD

Dest played the entire match in Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Ferencvaros in Budapest. De la Fuente entered in the 80th minute for Barcelona, which rested Lionel Messi.

Reyna went 90 minutes in a 1-1 home draw with Lazio to keep Dortmund one point ahead of the second-place Italians in Group E with one game left. Brugge could overtake Lazio next Tuesday by winning in Rome.

AD

“The most important thing is that we qualified and worked together as a team,” Reyna said.

Tyler Adams was a second-half participant in the wildest match of the day, a 4-3 victory by Leipzig at Istanbul Basaksehir.

Alexander Sorloth scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time for the German club, which slipped into a three-way tie in Group H for the two round-of-16 berths.

Leipzig has the poorest goal differential and sits third behind Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. Next Tuesday, Leipzig will host United while PSG hosts last-place Istanbul Basaksehir.

Even before a 0-0 draw at Porto on Tuesday, Steffen and Manchester City were already assured of advancing in Group C.

In Group B on Tuesday, Richards and unbeaten Bayern Munich drew at Atletico Madrid, 1-1, to remain seven points ahead of the Spanish team in Group A.