Wall, 30, was the top overall pick in the 2010 draft and quickly ascended to become the Wizards’ franchise player. The University of Kentucky product led Washington to the playoffs four times, advancing to the second round in 2014 and 2017. ESPN first reported the news of the trade.

Not long after signing a supermax contract extension in 2017, Wall encountered injuries that would alter the course of his career. In 2017-18, he played just 41 games and underwent knee surgery. The following year, he was limited to 32 games and suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon that sidelined him for the entire 2019-20 season as well. Wall averaged 20.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game in 2018-19, the last time he took the court in Washington.

As rumors of a possible trade with Houston percolated in recent weeks, people with knowledge of the situation told the Washington Post that Wall wanted out of Washington. However, Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard said that Wall had not requested a trade, and Wall issued a “no comment” last week when asked about the situation. Wall also made headlines in September flashing gang signs in a video that went viral, and he later apologized.

Westbrook, 32, is a nine-time all-star who endured a trying 2019-20 season with the Rockets, his first in Houston. While he averaged 27.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7 assists per game during the regular season, Westbrook tested positive for the coronavirus before the NBA bubble and was limited by a quad injury during the playoffs. His poor outside shooting and turnover problems were a key factor in Houston’s second-round exit against the Los Angeles Lakers. In Washington, Westbrook will be reunited with his former coach on the Oklahoma City Thunder, Scott Brooks.

The Wall-for-Westbrook swap gives both players a fresh start, but it changes little about their teams’ salary cap positions. Wall is on the books for $40.8 million this year and $43.8 million next year, and he holds a $46.9 million player option in 2022-23. Westbrook will make $41 million this season and $43.8 million next season with a 2022-23 player option worth $46.7 million.

With the NBA’s 2020-21 season set to open on Dec. 22, the Wizards will hope that moving Wall can provide a fresh start for Bradley Beal, who became the organization’s franchise player in recent years. Westbrook is a productive regular season player with a less severe injury history than Wall, and he was seeking a change of scenery after the Rockets parted ways with General Manager Daryl Morey and Coach Mike D’Antoni during the off-season.

The Rockets attempted last season to pair Westbrook with James Harden, his childhood friend, with mixed results. Westbrook’s skill going to the basket and poor outside shooting led Houston to attempt a radical small ball approach, which fizzled during the playoffs. Harden and Westbrook were both dynamic individual scorers, but they didn’t consistently demonstrate the ability to make each other better. Harden has also been linked to the Brooklyn Nets in trade rumors in recent weeks.

Washington will hope that Westbrook and Beal form a dynamic backcourt duo that can lead a playoff push after two lottery trips in Wall’s absence. However, Westbrook’s individual success often came at the expense of his younger teammates during his 11 seasons with the Thunder, which could present complications for recent Wizards draft picks like Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija.