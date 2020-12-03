It was enough to lure “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Saturday-morning pregame staple, to Coastal Carolina’s campus in Conway, S.C., just northwest of Myrtle Beach.

Alas, the coronavirus pandemic had other plans, as it often does: Because of coronavirus concerns amid the Liberty program, the game between the Flames and the Chanticleers was canceled.

Luckily, there was another team looking for not only a game, but a chance to polish a résumé deemed unworthy by the playoff committee of poll voters: BYU, which is unbeaten at 9-0 but ranked just 13th in the latest poll. On Thursday, Coastal Carolina announced that the Cougars would step in to replace Liberty as the Chanticleers’ opponent on Saturday, with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. Eastern time and the game televised by ESPNU.

“College GameDay” will stick around, too. Not bad for a program in just its fourth year of play in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the sport’s top tier.

“We’re grateful that this game between our two teams could be put together in such a timely fashion.” BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe said in a statement. “It’s good to have a partner like ESPN that can help put together such a meaningful game at this point of the season.”

Before Thursday, BYU had only one game remaining on its schedule, against San Diego State on Dec. 12, and a victory over the 3-3 Aztecs likely would not be enough to propel the Cougars high enough into the rankings to earn an at-large berth in one of the so-called New Year’s Six bowl games, the financially lucrative cream of college football’s postseason crop. BYU’s nine previous opponents have a combined record of 31-41, and its most impressive win likely is a 51-17 demolition of 4-1 Boise State on Nov. 6. The Broncos are unranked by the polls and sit 36th in the SP+ statistical rankings, a measure of overall efficiency devised by ESPN’s Bill Connelly.

BYU is seventh in those rankings, six spots higher than their placement by the playoff committee voters. In another set of well-regarded computer rankings, devised by Jeff Sagarin, the Cougars are ninth, with a strength of schedule ranked 106th out of 127 FBS teams.

“I said last week that we have great respect for BYU, but what is it that holds it back as you compare” BYU’s [schedule]?” Gary Barta, Iowa athletic director and chair of the CFP selection committee, said Tuesday. “[It is] the games they have played, the teams against whom they’ve competed, and you compare those to some other teams, it is really the strength of schedule, or the games they are playing not being as strong as some of the other teams that are ranked ahead of them.”

A win over the Chanticleers would provide a boost. Coastal Carolina is 25th in SP+. Though its opponents have gone just 35-46, the Chanticleers do have two semi-impressive wins over Louisiana (8-1 and No. 25 in the playoff rankings) and Appalachian State (7-2 and No. 21 in the SP+ rankings).