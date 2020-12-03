Coach Mark Turgeon called Hart’s outing against the Mountaineers, ultimately a 79-61 win for the Terps, the “best game that he’s played.”

Hart’s AAU coach, Howard Hudson of the Philly Pride, watched that matchup as his two former players, Hart and sophomore forward Donta Scott, each produced solid showings. Hudson called them both afterward, congratulating Scott on his career-high 17 points and then praising Hart for how his three-pointers opened up the game.

“I’ve seen the way he can score when he has his confidence,” Hudson said.

And shots like the ones Hart made Sunday afternoon help with building that self-assurance. When Hudson talked with his former player after the game, he could tell Hart was pleased and that his performance had given him a boost. But if others had listened in on that phone call, Hudson said, they wouldn’t have noticed, because Hart’s so quiet and reserved. His nickname in high school was the Silent Assassin.

Hart, a 6-foot-6 guard, had a limited role as a freshman last season, but now he’s familiar with Maryland’s system. During the offseason, he worked with assistant coach Matt Brady on his jump shot. He’s still growing and becoming more comfortable in the college game, but Hart has already proved to be far more involved in the Terps’ offense than he was a year ago.

Hart has played at least 17 minutes in all three of Maryland’s games, compared to last year when he only recorded more than 10 minutes on five occasions. He didn’t shoot the ball well in the opener but had a solid performance otherwise. Turgeon said afterward he wanted to find ways to get Hart more involved. In the next two games combined, Hart made of 5 of 10 shots and scored a career-high 11 points against Navy.

“His effort, his energy has been way different from when he first got here,” junior guard Eric Ayala said. “It's helping him throughout these games. He's got a lot more to show. He's capable of a whole lot.”

Hart began his freshman year playing in nearly all of the Terps’ nonconference matchups, but his minutes only reached double digits in blowout wins. Once conference play started, Hart’s role dwindled until he eventually disappeared from the rotation for a 10-game stretch.

“I took it as a learning process,” Hart said, “just by watching each and every game from the bench.”

Late last season, when the Terps faced Ohio State on the road, Hart earned the nod off the bench ahead of Serrel Smith Jr., who served as the fifth guard in Maryland’s rotation through much of the 2019-20 campaign and then transferred to East Tennessee State this past offseason. Hart’s role grew in the three games that followed his return to the rotation. He didn’t attempt many shots. His job was to play smart and use his length to defend. Hart finished his freshman season with 28 points. Three games into his sophomore year, he’s already scored 19.

With Hart emerging late in his freshman season and Smith transferring, the sophomore’s role off the bench is poised to expand this year. Through the offseason, Hart said he focused on “being more vocal as a player, getting my body stronger and being more confident.”

When Hart began playing AAU ball for Hudson after eighth grade, Hart wanted to run to the corner and hit threes. He wasn’t that tall at the time, so Hudson told Hart, “You’re going to have to learn how to handle the basketball, and guards talk.” Hudson made Hart call out plays during practice, a challenge at first because other players said they couldn’t hear Hart. But Hart improved and his coaches realized he could handle the ball quite well.

A few years later, Hart enrolled at Roman Catholic High, a Philadelphia school that plays a national schedule, and Coach Matt Griffin initially thought Hart would be a catch-and-shoot player. In two seasons, Hart scored more than 1,000 points and hit the game-winner in the Catholic League title game — but he also developed into a strong defender, with Griffin sometimes having him guard the opponent’s best player, and Hart recorded the team’s best assist-to-turnover ratio.

“His senior year, we put the ball in his hands a lot,” Griffin said, “because we knew he was going to make really good decisions with the ball. His role certainly expanded. … He was the best player in the league his senior year by far.”

Initially, Hart was primarily recruited by mid-major schools. He committed to St. Joseph’s, but reopened his recruitment when the school fired Coach Phil Martelli in March 2019, just before Hart graduated high school. This time, in the wake of that standout senior season, top college programs, including Michigan and Virginia, showed interest in Hart, and he committed to Maryland that spring.

“They had a great plan for me as a player,” Hart said of the Terps staff. “They showed me how I would get better in each aspect of the game.”

The early part of his college trajectory required patience — a stark adjustment after his career as a prolific scorer in high school. But Griffin said Hart never seemed upset over the lack of playing time during stretches of his freshman season.

Griffin and another coach from the high school attended Maryland’s game at Rutgers in March. Hart had recently worked his way back into the rotation. He played 13 minutes and only scored one point that night. When Griffin visited with Hart afterward, he asked about his experience playing college basketball so far.

“Oh, I love it,” Hart told his former coach. And that was before he developed into a much-improved sophomore with a larger role on the team.