Wall should be in bronze in this city, not in a Rockets jersey in Houston, where he wound up Wednesday after the Wizards traded him for Russell Westbrook.

But this is not a criticism of Wizards owner Ted Leonsis or his basketball brain trust, General Manager Tommy Sheppard and Coach Scott Brooks. This is, instead, a critique of Wall himself.

The team’s five-time all-star, greatest assists maker, and all-time steals leader, who logged more minutes for the franchise than all but Wes Unseld and Elvin Hayes, should have gone down in this city like Unseld. Washington Football Team icon Darrell Green. Nats fixture Ryan Zimmerman. Caps legend Alex Ovechkin. Mystics star Elena Delle Donne.

Wall should’ve been remembered someday as a gift, a treasure. Not as goods damaged from, most recently, a ripped Achilles, and a professional athlete reputation marred from yet another self-inflicted wound, this time showing up last summer in a cellphone video throwing gang signs at a New York party while unmasked in the midst of this highly contagious virus outbreak.

Wall could’ve had this city. Should’ve had this city. Should’ve brought some sort of banner to his home arena like all those other D.C. stars did theirs. He was the No. 1 draft pick. From top-ranked Kentucky. He was hope. He was dope. He was just 20 and he danced The Dougie. Leonsis draped a facade of the Verizon Center with Wall’s image.

D.C. was set. Stephen Strasburg arrived to pitch baseballs. RGIII would come to electrify the football field. And Wall was salving the implosion of Gilbert Arenas.

Wall steered the Wiz back to the playoffs with a winning season in his third. One season more, and Wall was an all-star, too. A perennial all-star, it turned out, one of the best point guards in the NBA.

But that was then. Way back when, it seems. Wall’s younger backcourt mate, Bradley Beal, picked up Wall’s slack, and then some. He’s the all-star now. Beal is even a winner of the NBA’s award for giving back to their team’s community just as Wall was once honored.

We haven’t seen Wall play basketball in almost two years. Not since the first day of Kwanzaa 2018. Wall played 37 minutes, scored 21 points, made 8 assists, grabbed 7 rebounds and had 6 turnovers. All were team highs. Beal scored 21, too.

But the Wiz that day lost 106-95 at Detroit. Wall sat out the next two games, after which it was announced he would have season-ending surgery on his left foot. Two months later, the Achilles blew. And that, as it turned out, was that.

That was nine seasons of Wall with the Wiz. This should’ve tipped off the tenth. He’s only 30.

I’d like to say it was a good run. Truth is, it was frustrating.

Because I came to like watching Wall play. I embraced his bravado in 2014 when he told J. Michael of Comcast SportsNet that he and Beal comprised a better backcourt than Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. “No, not in my opinion,” Wall told Michael. “I don’t think we shoot the ball as good as the guys from Golden State, but that’s all they do better than us to be honest. We play better D, attack the paint. I think we do everything better, except for shooting.”

I sprang out of my seat when Wall in the 2017 playoffs hit that three-pointer against the Celtics with seconds left to force a Game 7, Wall launching himself up on the scorer’s table and flexing.

And I loved all he was doing for my hometown, the people in the part of the city that needed his assists the most. The 6-year-old fan of his, Miyah Telemaque-Nelson, who was also a cancer patient and whom Wall helped bring a smile to by introducing her to Nicki Minaj. When Wall learned after a game that cancer beat Miyah, he broke down in tears in the postgame interview.

Wall is real. Maybe too real, if one can be. Maybe if he wasn’t, he’d still be where he started this professional campaign. But there was the unflattering Team USA photo taken of Wall in Las Vegas in 2018 that confirmed for many among us the rumors of him having a penchant for enjoying himself far too much and not taking his craft, which then was paying him $19 million a year, not seriously enough. After the season commenced that year he had to apologize for cursing out Brooks, which resulted in a fine, and not appearing to be the leader he should’ve been.

Now, he’s gone. Swapped for another point guard, Westbrook, two years older with almost twice as many All-Star Game appearances, a league MVP and three seasons in the record books in which he averaged a triple-double. And not an embarrassing photo or video on the ‘net, unless you count some of Westbrook’s sartorial selections.

Sheppard in his second season running the whole shebang said last month when rumors erupted of a possible Wall for Westbrook swap that there was nothing to it. It turned out to be classic NBA GM subterfuge. Then he gushed about how good Wall looked in his first hard practices back from the Achilles injury. That was brilliant. Polish your asset; don’t scuff it up like the football team did Dwayne Haskins.

Wall was clearly burned by the possibility he was no longer wanted here. He let it be known he wanted out. Given all he’d been through the last two years, none of it on the basketball court, it was an audacious stance. The only employer he’s known in this league won’t miss that.