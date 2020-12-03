“I feel like this is what I’ve been waiting for,” the heart-on-his-sleeve point guard told The Washington Post in 2014 when asked about his on-court declaration. “I mean, I think each person that plays sports feels like this is their city, like they’re doing what they’re supposed to do for their team. That’s basically how I see it: I’m doing as much as I can for this team. And I wouldn’t be able to do it without my teammates and coaching staff, but I feel like this is our city, this is my city. And we’re accomplishing a lot of things that we want to keep going.”

The Wizards didn’t accomplish much as a team during Wall’s time in D.C., but he was the best part of being a fan of a franchise that has offered little to celebrate since its only NBA title in 1978. Here’s a chronological look at the best moments of Wall’s decade with Washington.

June 24, 2010: No. 1 in the draft

At the NBA draft lottery in May, Irene Pollin, the widow of longtime Wizards owner Abe Pollin, was stunned when Washington defied long odds to secure the No. 1 pick six months after Abe Pollin’s death.

“I do feel somehow, he helped us out,” said Pollin, who wore her late husband’s Washington Bullets 1978 championship ring to the lottery. “This has just been a wonderful, wonderful feeling. We’ve had a rough couple of years and I just feel wonderful to have this happen. I’m glad I’m here to be a part of it and see this happen.”

Wall’s selection two months later after a standout freshman season at Kentucky brought hope to a franchise that had seen its roster gutted by General Manager Ernie Grunfeld after star player Gilbert Arenas was suspended for the final 50 games of a 26-56 season for bringing guns into the locker room.

Nov. 2, 2010: A memorable home debut

Wall finished with 29 points, 13 assists and nine steals in a 116-115 overtime win against the Philadelphia 76ers. But what is best remembered is the rookie’s dance during pregame introductions.

“It was fun, man, it reminded me of Kentucky,” said Wall, who did the Dougie to the delight of the sellout crowd (and to the consternation of Colin Cowherd). “First time, we were going out and playing, having a good time. Sam [Cassell] and [Jackie Miles, the manager of team services] told me I needed to dance to get the crowd into it, so I did it for them.”

A left foot injury and a bone bruise in his right knee limited Wall to 69 games in his first season, but he averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds and was named to the NBA all-rookie first team.

March 25, 2013: A new career high

Wall provided a reason to watch the Wizards in his first three seasons, even as the team failed to eclipse 30 wins. In a 107-94 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, Wall carried his team with 47 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

“I could have 52 if I had made my free throws,” Wall said. “But so be it.”

(Wall eclipsed 50 points for the first time in December 2016, albeit in a loss.)

Feb. 16, 2014: The slam dunk contest

Wall played in all 82 games during the 2013-14 regular season and averaged career highs in points (19.3) and assists (8.8). He also made his first All-Star Game, where he won the slam dunk contest, which featured a team format for the first time.

“Why not go out there and have fun?” Wall said after the event. “I think it was a great opportunity for me to be in my first all-star to go out there and show what I can do.”

April 20, 2014: Playoff debut

Wall helped lead the Wizards to the first of four playoff appearances in five years in 2014. He had 16 points, six assists and six rebounds in his playoff debut, a 102-93 win over the Bulls that paved the way for Washington’s 4-1 series win.

“A lot of teams respect us now,” Wall said after the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Wizards in six games in the second round. “We definitely didn’t want it to end. We didn’t want it to end at home in front of those great fans and it was tough. It was a tough pill to take, but we just keep our heads up.”

Dec. 3, 2014: A shimmy for Kobe

The Wizards continued their best start in 40 years (to 12-5) with a 111-95 win over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers in D.C. Wall finished with 17 points and 15 assists for his 10th double-double in 17 games.

With Washington’s victory secure in the final minute, Wall banked in a three-pointer over Bryant, who made contact with Wall on his follow-through, knocking him to the ground. Wall smiled and wiggled his shoulders in celebration before stepping to the free throw line and completing the four-point play as chants of “M-V-P” rang down from the crowd.

“We’re glad that our fans stood with us, and came up and got loud when we made our run and got into it,” Wall said.

Feb. 15, 2015: Wall-Star starter

Wall was voted a starter in the All-Star Game and finished with 19 points and seven assists in the exhibition at New York’s Madison Square Garden, where he always seems to shine. Wall averaged a career-high 10 assists that season, played in 79 of 82 games and helped the Wizards to another trip to the second round of the playoffs.

June 1, 2016: Community Assist Award

Whether handing out turkeys at Thanksgiving or showering children with gifts at Christmas, Wall did more for the people of D.C. off the court than he did for the Wizards on it. In 2016, he was honored for his efforts with the NBA’s Community Assist Award, which is voted on by fans and an NBA panel of judges.

Wall formed a friendship with Damiyah Telemaque-Nelson, who was battling a rare form of cancer, and introduced her to Nicki Minaj before she died a few weeks shy of her sixth birthday in December 2014. Wall spoke at Miyah’s funeral in Washington and skipped a Wizards preseason game in 2015 to take part in a “Light the Night” benefit in her honor.

Earlier this year, he partnered with the city to help pay rent for Ward 8 families experiencing hardship during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Understand you’re not in this fight alone,” Wall said.

April 28, 2017: Revenge against the Hawks

Wall scored a playoff-career-high 42 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, and denied a layup by Dennis Schroder with an incredible chase-down block to help Washington eliminate the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

“It’s the same thing they did to us two years ago,” Wall said, referencing the Hawks eliminating the Wizards in the 2015 postseason. Wall missed three games in that second-round series after fracturing his left wrist in hand in Game 1, only to return for Games 5 and 6.

May 12, 2017: Game-winner against the Celtics

With the Wizards trailing the Celtics 91-89 in the closing seconds of Game 6 of their second-round playoff series, Wall buried a 26-foot three-pointer to force a deciding Game 7. After the biggest shot of his career, and the last great moment of his injury-marred tenure in Washington, Wall jumped on the scorer’s table and tugged at his jersey as the home crowd roared.

“I ain’t going home,” Wall, who was irked by what the Celtics wore to Capital One Arena, told ESPN’s Lisa Salters in an on-court interview after the win. “Don’t come to my city, wearing all black, talking about it’s a funeral. We work too hard for this.”