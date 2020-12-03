“The inclusion of MMA in the Olympics is one of my biggest tasks for the next couple of years,” he said in Russian. “We're already working in this direction.”

Nurmagomedov is working to set up a meeting with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

He said MMA has the ratings and sponsorships to draw interest on par with track and field, one of the most watched Olympics sports in the U.S., although he expects its inclusion will require adjustments, including heavier gloves, to make the sport more palatable to squeamish viewers.

The Opening Ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed from this past summer, are scheduled for July 23, 2021. The Games will feature combat sports including boxing, judo, taekwondo, wrestling and karate, which will make its Summer Olympics debut.

“In the Olympics, with boxing, I think they changed the gloves,” Nurmagomedov said. “They don’t want there to be a lot of blood.”

Shortly after Nurmagomedov, 32, submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi in October, he announced his retirement. UFC president Dana White has said he believes Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC) will return to the Octagon to attain a 30-0 record, adding they will meet to discuss plans in Abu Dhabi “sometime soon.” Nurmagomedov, for his part, has not committed to any future events.

Nurmagomedov is pursuing other challenges in the meantime. The Russian fighter nicknamed “The Eagle,” spoke about his new MMA promotion, the Eagle Fighting Championship, during a news conference in Moscow posted online by the state-owned RT Sports. He said he envisions the EFC as a “launchpad” to catapult fighters into the UFC.

Nurmagomedov’s potential opponents are scarce if he chooses to fight again.

He said in October that he would be excited to face Canadian legend Georges St-Pierre. The winner of the UFC 257 main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on Jan. 23 could be another option, although Nurmagomedov defeated Poirier last year and McGregor in 2018. Nurmagomedov’s younger cousin, Umar, will also make his UFC debut against Sergey Morozov in that event.

“I fought them and choked both out,” Nurmagomedov said of McGregor and Poirier. “What else is there?”