The revelry — which included raucous laughing and shouting during the team’s new introduction video — stopped in the first quarter when Angel Reese, Maryland’s touted recruit, hobbled down the tunnel on crutches in the first quarter after suffering what Coach Brenda Frese speculated was a foot injury. Shortly after Reese went down the tunnel, the announcement came that the 6-foot-3 forward’s night was done.

Reese, who didn’t appear to get hurt colliding with another player or going to the floor, eventually returned to the Maryland bench shortly before halftime, still on crutches and with a medical boot on her right foot.

Her three minutes of playing time, however, did offer a glimpse of the potential she could bring to the No. 14 Terrapins. One sequence saw her snatch a defensive rebound, then dribble the length of the court, swerving around defenders, before getting to the rim for her only basket of the night.

Mimi Collins started the second half for Reese, who remained engaged and could be heard shouting and clapping from the bench. She even came out to join the team huddle on the court, still on crutches, in between the third and fourth quarters.

Frese said Collins and Faith Masonius would have the opportunity for bigger roles in Reese’s absence, but the team also could play four guards at time or lean on 6-3 guard Diamond Miller for more minutes.

Even without Reese, the Terrapins (3-1) were too much for Towson (2-1). Maryland used a 25-3 run in the first quarter to seize control and cruised from there. An early full-court press flustered Towson, creating easy baskets for an efficient Terrapins offense that has shown a knack for scoring in bunches. Maryland poured in 115 points Sunday against then-No. 14 Arkansas, the most points against a ranked opponent in school history.

The Terps shot 21 for 31 from behind the arc to set a Big Ten single-game record for made three-pointers.

“Obviously, I thought we picked up where we left off against Arkansas offensively,” Frese said. “When we’re unselfish like this, it really shines through with our offense.

“Crazy [three-point] percentage, right? But this is really who they presented within our preseason and our practices. They all can shoot it extremely well. When we’re being unselfish, we’re really hard to guard with the way we’re able to spread it. So it does open up the offense because there’s nobody you can play off of with all the weapons we have on the floor.”

Miller led the Terps with a career-high 28 points on 10-for-15 shooting, including 5 for 7 from behind the arc. She also added nine rebounds and four assists. Reigning Big Ten freshman of the year Ashley Owusu posted her own career high with 25 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists. Katie Benzan continued to be a terror from behind the arc with 21 points, while shooting 6 for 7 from three-point range.

Kionna Jeter paced Towson with 28 points, and Aleah Nelson added 18.

“We just came out with a lot of confidence and shot the ball well,” Owusu said. “We just were sharing the ball and getting each other open shots and were knocking them down.”

Miller added with a laugh, “I didn’t even know we shot that well. When you’re playing and just having fun, you don’t even realize what you’re doing. It was a lot of fun. Now we’re going for 22 [three-pointers], I guess.”

Maryland led 55-30 at halftime.