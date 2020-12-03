At the other side of the spectrum is Jacksonville Coach Doug Marrone. His squad is 12-31 straight up and 17-24-2 against the spread over the past three seasons, failing to cover by almost four points per game over that span.

With those numbers in mind, here are this week’s prime picks against the consensus point spreads as of Thursday morning.

New Orleans Saints (-3) at Atlanta Falcons

Pick: New Orleans Saints -3

The Saints have dominated the Falcons over the past two years. New Orleans has sacked Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan 18 times over three games, plus walked away with five interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

New Orleans has also thrived despite not having Drew Brees under center. The team is 7-0 both straight-up and against the spread without Brees since the start of last season, scoring four more points per game than expected in those contests after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each offensive play, per data from TruMedia. The Saints have an eight-game winning streak; look for them to make it nine in a row on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings (-10)

Pick: Minnesota Vikings -10

Kirk Cousins has been the fifth most valuable passer of 2020, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus, and he has his wide receivers to thank. Rookie Justin Jefferson has caught 52 of 72 targets for 918 yards and six touchdowns, earning PFF’s third highest rating at the position. Adam Thielen, who was activated from Minnesota’s covid-19 reserve list this week, has been PFF’s second best wideout of 2020.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, will give Mike Glennon his second consecutive start under center. The 30-year-old journeyman completed 20 of 35 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Jaguars’ loss to Cleveland last week and hopes to somehow jump-start an offense that is managing just 1.9 points per drive this year, the seventh lowest mark of the season.

Season best bets record: 14-14-2.

The two games above represent our best plays of the week because our analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find picks for the other games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 13 slate.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (-3)

Pick: Chicago Bears -3

Indianapolis Colts (-3½) at Houston Texans

Pick: Houston Texans +3½

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins (-11½)

Pick: Cincinnati Bengals +11½

Las Vegas Raiders (-8) at New York Jets

Pick: New York Jets +8

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans (-5½)

Pick: Tennessee Titans -5½

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Arizona Cardinals

Pick: Arizona Cardinals +3

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (-10)

Pick: Seattle Seahawks -10

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (-9)

Pick: Green Bay Packers -9

New England Patriots (-1) at Los Angeles Chargers

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers (+1)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-14)

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -14

Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8½)

Pick: Washington Football Team +8½

Buffalo Bills (-1½) at San Francisco 49ers

Pick: San Francisco 49ers +1½

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens (-7)