That bumbling win over the archrival Ravens included a season-ending injury to star linebacker Bud Dupree, which diminishes Steeler dreams of the second undefeated season in NFL history.

Can Washington beat an unbeaten? Who knows. But, helped by such breaks, can it compete? Why not?

Unfortunately, there’s a catch. Isn’t there always? It’s captured in two words from Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin.

Asked to explain one specific failure after Baltimore played his team dead-even for 60 minutes despite the Ravens fielding the most depleted roster in NFL history — minus 17 of their players, including seven Pro Bowlers — Tomlin said, “Us sucking.”

Minutes earlier, Ben Roethlisberger, who’d had seven passes dead-flat dropped, including two possible touchdowns, was just as disgusted, muttering through clenched teeth, “Not real happy the way we played today … I didn’t play good enough. … Offensively, that wasn’t good.”

If only the Steelers hadn’t played so atrociously, embarrassing themselves — certainly in their own eyes — on national TV in the first Wednesday afternoon game in the NFL since 1948, everything would set up as well as it ever could for the Washington Football Team.

The Steelers might have pitied themselves a bit, and with reason. The Ravens’ total screw-up of the league’s covid-19 protocols, which produced dozens of positive virus tests over 10 consecutive days, forced the Steelers game to be delayed and rescheduled three times. All Baltimore’s fault.

If the Steelers had won easily, they might have focused on their loss of Dupree, their franchise-tagged player before the season. Salt-in-wound: Since Dupree’s injury came in the final minutes, he might not have even been on the field had Pittsburgh played decently.

Washington still gets all the benefits of its extra rest, its time to heal injuries and game plan for the Steelers. Pittsburgh combines a scary sack-crazy defense with the quick trigger of Roethlisberger who has, over his Hall of Fame career, gone from the quarterback most likely to stand in the pocket forever and shrug off rushers to one with the quickest release in the NFL, an average of 2.2 seconds this year. Steelers formula: We rush you to death, but you never touch Big Ben.

If ever a team needed a dozen days to prepare for this combination, it’s Washington, with a patchwork offensive line in front of miracle-comeback Alex Smith, the 17-surgery QB whose leg you’d like to hug and protect.

Since Washington lives by the pressure created by its four defensive linemen, quick-release quarterbacks are, in theory, its nemesis. There’s a limit on how much pressure a 4-3 defense can create in two seconds with little blitz help. But when you blitz, Big Ben grins.

Roethlisberger threw 51 times against the Ravens. Can D-linemen anticipate passing lanes and get their arms up high and fast enough to produce some batted passes for interceptions before Ben picks you to pieces?

Those Pittsburgh preparation problems were bad enough. But, now, Pittsburgh is ticked off, too — sorry, can’t use the alliteration. A team that might have been tired, short on strategic preparation and even a bit flat, is now furious at itself — or claims to be.

Generally, when a 1,600-pound grizzly bear is in a bad mood, you don’t want to be the next animal he meets along the trail. But that’s Washington’s fate now.

“To be bluntly honest, I’m really disappointed in our performance tonight. It was really junior varsity,” said Tomlin. And he was right.

His defense dropped potential interceptions by Baltimore backup Robert Griffin III, who passed for only 33 yards and threw a pick-six. Against the most decimated NFL roster in living memory — the Ravens called up 10 players from their practice squad just to fill uniforms for the game — that should have ignited a rout.

Instead, Steelers receivers dropped everything thrown at them and just kept on running. That’s good if you’re in a live hand-grenade relay. But it cost the Steelers at least two touchdown catches and killed other red-zone drives.

Overconfidence wouldn’t begin to describe the vibe. Before the game, defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt, out for the game, found time for the most useless, airheaded tweet imaginable: “Good luck to the boys today. Pad the stats – should be an easy one.” Who needs bulletin board material when that shows up on every phone?

The Steelers, who still have a decent chance of a perfect regular season, can be as ticked at themselves as they want to be, but Monday is still a lucky setup for Washington to make progress after its 41-16 win over Dallas.

NFL numbers have said all season that the Steelers, while very good, are also quite fortunate, winning games by five, seven, nine, three, five and five points while facing the third-weakest schedule in the NFL. The weakest schedule in the whole NFL? Yes, Washington’s.

Nonetheless, the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Steelers are clearly the statistical class of the league so far. And, even without Dupree, a team at Washington’s talent level is going to be stressed to the max to cope with a defense that leads the NFL in sacks.

Sometimes, part of instilling a new culture in a ragtag organization and gradually increasing confidence within a losing team is to lose with tough dignity to the best team on your schedule. Any shot at a shock upset is gravy.

There are no moral victories in pro sports. But there is a heck of a difference between playing the Steelers close and tough, even if it’s partly because they’re tired, and meeting them — as the original schedule had it — with both teams on the same rest.

For Washington, it’s better this way — maybe much better. Because the Steelers say they’re so angry and ready to atone, any strong Washington performance retains all its weight. And twice as much preparation for Washington, because some other team messed up its virus protocols, is about as big a gift as you get.

To what degree can Washington take advantage of this situation? Don’t get too greedy. These are the Steelers.