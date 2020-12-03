“I thought he was trash,” Hill told “Inside the NFL” in an interview that aired this week. “I ain’t going to cap. When he first got here, I was like, ‘This is who y’all drafted right here? This is who you drafted?’”

His quarterback had an appropriately surprised reaction on social media.

It’s easy to laugh now about that long-ago training camp, following a game in which the Chiefs improved to 10-1 and Mahomes passed for 462 yards, completing 37 of 49 passes for three touchdowns. His favorite target in Kansas City’s 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was, naturally, Hill, who caught 13 passes (on 15 targets) for 269 yards and all three touchdowns, a record-setting performance that earned Hill AFC offensive player of the week honors.

Hill’s initial scouting report may have been off, but his partnership with Mahomes has exceeded any reasonable expectation. In fact, passes from Mahomes to Hill this season have netted the Chiefs 70 more points than expected after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each throw, per data from TruMedia. That’s more points than produced by the next-best QB-WR duo of Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller, the latter of whom will miss the rest of the season after violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Hill wasn’t alone in his initial skepticism; nine teams, after all, passed on Mahomes before the Chiefs drafted him with the 10th overall pick in 2017, one slot after receiver John Ross. That made him the second quarterback taken, behind Mitchell Trubisky, who went to the Bears at No. 2.

Some football experts were down on Mahomes due to his utilization of the Air Raid offense at Texas Tech. Once considered a collegiate gimmick that hid some quarterback weaknesses, the offense has recently produced a bevy of NFL starters, including Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff.

However, more advanced models — such as the Football Outsiders Quarterback-Adjusted-Stats-and-Experience metric — saw Mahomes as the passer with the most upside in that draft. The Chiefs’ front office obviously saw his potential, too, no matter what Hill thought. With Alex Smith entrenched as the Chiefs’ starter, Mahomes appeared in only one game in his rookie season, but the team committed to him and traded Smith to Washington in January of 2018.

“That second year, his quarterback mechanics were different,” Hill said in the recent interview. “It was like he was spending more time with his quarterback coach, spending more time with Coach [Andy] Reid learning the offense. Dude was, like, different.”

Mahomes not only learned the offense; he excelled in it. Mahomes passed for 5,097 yards, with a league-leading 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2018. He became just the third quarterback to throw for 50 touchdowns in a season, following Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, and just one of nine to throw for 5,000 yards. Only Manning and Mahomes have done both in the same season.

With Hill one of his main targets, Mahomes ripped up Kansas City’s quarterbacking history. The 50 passing touchdowns demolished the franchise record of 30 that had been held by Len Dawson since 1964. The 5,097 passing yards broke Trent Green’s former team record of 4,591, set in 2004. And his passer rating, 113.8, pushed aside Smith’s franchise record set the previous season.

But his star wasn’t the only one shining brighter. Mahomes elevated the play of everyone around him, including that once-skeptical receiver.

Hill set career highs in receiving yards (1,479) and touchdowns (12) in 2018, Mahomes’s first year as a starter. After an injury-shortened 2019 campaign, Hill is on pace to eclipse his 2018 numbers with 68 receptions for 1,021 yards and a league-leading 13 touchdowns through 11 games.

Perhaps more impressive is how the two lengthen the field, allowing them to almost effortlessly break down opposing defenses. Mahomes and Hill have connected on 12 of 13 catchable balls 20 or more yards down field this season, resulting in seven touchdowns, the most long-distance scoring strikes among wideouts this season. Success on those deep balls is a hallmark of the duo’s success, which is why their expected-points-added tally is so impressive.

Hill’s goal is simple. “I want to be the best receiver in the game,” he said Sunday. But complicating both his goal and the Hill-Mahomes dynamic is the presence of another favored receiver in Reid’s mad-scientist offense.

Tight end Travis Kelce is impossible to overlook, and Mahomes rarely does. Kelce caught eight passes for 83 yards against Tampa Bay and has 74 catches for 978 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. His targets have resulted in 64 more points than expected this season, nearly double that of the next best quarterback-tight end combo in Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Robert Tonyan. In fact, by this metric, the Mahomes-Kelce combination is the league’s second most dangerous between a quarterback and pass catcher, behind only Mahomes and Hill.

That’s why Mahomes is once again the front-runner for this year’s MVP award. He leads the league in passing yards (3,497) and net yards per attempt (7.8). His dynamic set of receivers plus his football IQ has him again defying traditional expectations, producing 15 more points per game than expected on his passing attempts, the highest figure in the league. That helps make him the most valuable passer of 2020, according to ESPN’s QBR.

Kansas City is also averaging a league-high 3.0 points per drive, with a corresponding low rate of drives going three-and-out (22 percent, the league’s second best mark). In other words, with Mahomes at the helm, the Chiefs have the most dynamic offense taking the field today, with the two best quarterback and receiver combinations.

“I’d take him over everybody,” Reid told reporters last month. “And I’m lucky to have him, as we are as a team, as we are as a city.”