Montgomery, Maryland’s most-populous county, announced Friday that the earliest high school sports will return is Jan. 12. Prince George’s, Maryland’s second-most-populous county and long a basketball recruiting hotbed, also will not practice while in distance learning, school system spokeswoman Gabrielle Brown wrote in an email. The county hasn’t set a return date.
Maryland’s athletic association said counties are required to participate within the state’s defined sports seasons and must practice at least 20 days before competition. The winter sports season is slated to end Feb. 13. The fall sports season is scheduled to be held from March 5 to April 7 before a spring sports season runs from May 7 to June 19.
Maryland counties were given a chance to begin sports in October. Only three counties took part — Allegany, Garrett and Washington — and they’ve since postponed competition.
Virginia is also slated to start basketball practice Monday, with practice for other winter sports beginning the following week. D.C. schools are still set to begin winter sports practice Dec. 14.