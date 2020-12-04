With a limited role off the bench last season, Hart had only scored more than five points on three occasions. But the jump Hart took Friday soared beyond what he, Coach Mark Turgeon or anybody inside the program could have expected.

“It excited me a lot,” Hart said. “This proves I could do it. There are more and more games, so just got to be out there and show what I can do.”

Hart’s output was the most by a Terp since Diamond Stone scored 39 against Penn State in December 2015. Hart made 11 of 13 shots, including 5 of 7 from three-point range, as Maryland improved to 4-0. Hart added four steals and three rebounds, relying on his length to also serve as a reliable defender.

“He's really, really growing on the defensive end,” Turgeon said. “We've always known he was an excellent offensive player. It was just the opportunity and [getting] him to relax a little bit. But the defensive end, he's really growing.”

Three other Terps joined Hart in double figures — junior forward Jairus Hamilton (15 points), sophomore forward Donta Scott (14) and junior guard Eric Ayala (12) — as Maryland rode its strong shooting performance in the first half to the blowout win.

In each of the first four games of Maryland’s campaign, at least four players have scored in double figures. Scott registered a team-high 12 rebounds, becoming the first Terp with a double-double this season, and Hart is the first player to score at least 20 points in a game.

“I feel like any number of my guys can go out there and have a breakout game or a crazy game, not just Hakim but other players, too, on the team,” said Scott, who played with Hart in AAU.

Maryland’s offense has been well-rounded, benefiting from solid performances across the roster. Junior guard Aaron Wiggins and senior guard Darryl Morsell entered this game as the two of the team’s most consistent scorers, but with quiet afternoons from both players — a combined 0-of-6 from the field, no points for Morsell and five points for Wiggins — Maryland still managed to control the Peacocks (2-2) from the start, taking a double-digit lead a little more than four minutes into the contest.

Hart only started because Wiggins hurt his elbow and didn’t practice all week, Turgeon said. Despite Hart’s performance, Turgeon said the sophomore will return to his role coming off the bench.

Maryland scheduled this game against Saint Peter’s after George Mason, the team previously set to play the Terps, had to pull out because of a positive coronavirus test in the program. Maryland planned to travel to Harrisonburg, Va., on Friday evening before a Saturday afternoon game at James Madison that replaced a Tuesday home game vs. Towson that was canceled because of a positive test in the Tigers’ program. However, a positive test in the JMU program led to that game getting canceled about 15 minutes before the Terps planned to leave College Park. Maryland is “actively searching for an opponent” to add to its nonconference schedule, a team spokesman said.

The college basketball season has forced teams to embrace flexibility and add games on short notice, but on the court, the Terps have showcased consistency with four wins of at least 18 points.

As a team, the Terps are shooting 56 percent from the field, and they began the game against Saint Peter’s, No. 160 in Ken Pomeroy’s analytics-based rankings, with sharp shooting. After missing the first shot of the game, they hit eight consecutive attempts, propelling Maryland to an early 21-6 lead.

The Terps have continued to play well defensively, and on Friday, they paired that with 65 percent shooting from the field in the first half.

However, Turgeon said he was “not in love with our performance in the second half.” Maryland didn’t make a basket for nearly eight minutes during the second half with 12 consecutive misses, but during that drought the Terps made 11 of 15 free throws to prevent their advantage from slipping away. KC Ndefo, who scored nine points for the Peacocks, was ejected after he fouled and was then called for a technical as he substituted out of the game.

Despite the cold shooting after halftime, the Terps’ lead never dipped below 14 points. And when the advantage had reached that point, Hamilton hit a pair of timely three-pointers to ensure that the outcome was never in jeopardy.

Hart’s night started with a pair of three-pointers before the first media timeout, an early sign of what was to come, and he capped his afternoon with 12 points in a span of about two minutes just before the final buzzer. As he left the court, staff members hugged and congratulated the quiet sophomore. Afterward, Hart simply said that the game “felt great.”

“We all knew as a staff that he was a good player,” Turgeon said. “When the season ended: ‘Oh, man, Hakim. If we’re going to be really good next year, you’re going to make a big jump.’ ”