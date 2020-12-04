Reese was expected to play a key role after Maryland lost five of its top six scorers from last season. She started all four games for No. 14 Maryland (3-1), averaging 13.3 points and seven rebounds.
Coach Brenda Frese said Mimi Collins and Faith Masonius could get more minutes or the team could play small ball with four guards at times. Diamond Miller, a 6-3 sophomore guard who scored a career-high 28 points Thursday, also could see a bump in minutes.
The one thing the Terrapins do have is offensive depth; they combined for 227 points in their past two games, including a win over then-No. 14 Arkansas. The 115 points scored against the Razorbacks were the most in program history against a ranked team, and the 21 made three-pointers against Towson set a Big Ten record.
Reese averaged 18 points, 20 rebounds and five assists for her career at Saint Frances Academy before heading to College Park.
“The thing that has separated Angel has been all the intangibles,” Frese said before Reese was injured. “I haven’t had a freshman come in with the leadership qualities, the vocal-ness, the confidence that this freshman has come in with.”
Ranked the top wing player in the high school class of 2020 by ESPN, Reese is the highest-rated recruit in program history.