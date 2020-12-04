Now, two games from wrapping up a tumultuous pandemic-affected season, Navy is still holding quarterback competitions on a weekly basis. A year after finishing No. 19 in the country in total offense, the struggles under center have led to an offense ranked 117th nationally with just 310 yards per game.

“Look at us over the years: The quarterback has always been a big part of the offense,” Jasper said. “We’re just not getting that right now. We have to just keep pushing forward. We’re not going to have that guy back there like we did last year.

“I’m not going to say his name. I’ve told myself I’m not going to mention that name anymore. I fine myself when I do.”

Navy (3-3, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) will host No. 22 Tulsa at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a rescheduled home finale. The Midshipmen have won 17 consecutive games on Senior Day, a hallowed tradition at the academy, but that mark is in real danger against a Golden Hurricane team angling for an American Athletic Conference championship at 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the league.

Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said they had decided on who would start at quarterback by midweek, but wouldn’t tip his hand. The fact that the position remains unsettled after three months of football is far from ideal.

Senior quarterback Dalen Morris opened the season as the starter in a 55-3 loss to BYU and was benched for freshman Xavier Arline against Tulane in the second game of the season. That lasted little more than a quarter before Morris was reinserted to lead a 24-point comeback victory. Junior Tyger Goslin made his first career start the next game against Air Force as Morris dealt with a medical condition, and the offense promptly scored seven points against an extremely undermanned Falcons defense.

Morris was the man for the next four games, and the team went 2-2 before the coronavirus pandemic forced a 28-day break between games. Niumatalolo opened up the quarterback competition during the break the keys were handed back to Goslin when the team returned against Memphis. That lasted less than three full quarters, as the Midshipmen managed just seven points and Arline was sent back in, though Jasper said they planned to play Arline at some point. The Midshipmen still lost 10-7.

Now the plans are shrouded in mystery.

“We’re not a very good football team right now; we can’t give anybody any data,” Niumatalolo said Wednesday. “Trying to keep it as vague as possible for Coach [Philip] Montgomery and his defensive staff.

“When you’re playing well and it’s Malcolm, you want everyone to know it’s Malcolm. We’re struggling a little bit. The poor quarterbacks, man, to put that on Dalen, Tyger and Xavier. Yes, they could be playing better, but it’s not like we’re playing lights out anywhere else. But, unfortunately, they understand the quarterback gets all the glory and he gets all the blame. Unfortunately, it’s part of the position. You hate to put it all on him because that’s not the reason we’re 3-5, all because of the quarterback. It’s a lot of spots.”

The biggest problem is that Navy runs the triple-option, and this season, only one of those options have been effective. The fullbacks, particularly Nelson Smith, have shined running up the middle, but the Midshipmen have struggled on the edges with the slotbacks and quarterback. The three starting quarterbacks have combined for 247 rushing yards. Coaches knew Morris wasn’t the best runner of the bunch, but hoped his knowledge as a senior and his passing ability would offset other deficiencies.

The program has gone from the No. 1 rushing team in the nation in 2019, and ranked in the top five very season since 2013, to No. 40 with 192.8 yards per game in 2020.

“This offense is a triple option offense; at some point, one of those options is going to have to be a threat,” Jasper said. “Obviously, our [fullbacks] have been running the football great this year. But perimeter-wise, we’re struggling right now and also quarterback-wise, we’re struggling right now as far getting the run game going. We’re going to just continue to push forward. Continue to practice these guys. … We just keep pushing forward.”

Niumatalolo acknowledged the players are frustrated. The quarterback has to be, at minimum, a threat to run and force defenses to play more honestly. Tulsa is bringing the No. 24 scoring defense (22.2 points per game) to Annapolis, though their run defense ranks50th (148.5 yards per game).

“It’s just tough,” Niumatalolo said. “We get the ball on the perimeter and [opponents] make a play, can’t get anybody on the ground. We’ve just got to get better at quarterback. He’s got to be more of a threat. It’s been like that all season long. All those guys bring something to the table; it just hasn’t been what we need game in and game out.