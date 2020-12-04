Game cancellations are just one of the challenges Riverside and other teams face as they navigate through an ice hockey season amid the pandemic.

“There are a lot of times I would step off the ice and think if this is the last time I’m going to play this year,” said Darnell, a senior.

High school hockey in the D.C. area does not operate under the same governing bodies as other winter sports, such as basketball, so teams have been able to cobble together something of a season — albeit a messy one — thus far. As many schools in the Virginia High School League and Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association prepare to begin practice next week, high school hockey serves as a test case for how a season could look.

Riverside planned to play through its normal 10-game schedule with a postseason starting in mid-February, but two of the Rams’ first four games never happened.

“One game we opted to forfeit. The other game, the other team opted to forfeit,” Coach Steve Ziff said. “We struggle to have enough kids to play, having enough goalies, and it’s been a big challenge being sure you are following the proper health protocols while making sure you field respectable teams and having competitive games.”

As programs across the country weigh the risks and benefits to resuming sports, ice hockey has proved to be fraught, with epidemiologists theorizing that the nature of the sport — the shape of the rink and its temperature; contact between players; how they breathe while playing — can contribute to significant spreading.

At Riverside, there is no official team testing; it has all been done independently and reactionary to potential exposure or symptoms. In total, four Riverside players have tested positive and eight have quarantined because of interactions with someone who contracted the virus, according to Ziff, a sixth-year coach.

“Sometimes you get the email a day before or hours before that a player tested positive, so you got to be flexible,” said Krista Darnell, Aidan’s mother. “Flexibility is the name of the game. It’s frustrating, but you understand.”

Riverside’s team manager, Lara Hopewell, was concerned about letting her son Aiden play this season because he has asthma. A sophomore goalie, Hopewell was determined to get back on the ice, craving an outlet from spending hours in the basement taking online classes.

But his mother’s greatest fear was realized when Hopewell, despite being asymptomatic, tested positive before Riverside’s second game.

“It was terrifying, and we felt bad about it,” Lara Hopewell said. “It makes you question whether we should be doing these things or what did we do that was stupid. The rinks are doing such a good job, but it comes down to me as a parent, and it felt terrible that he got it.”

Parents, players and coaches have praised the way local ice rinks are installing various health protocols such as mask-wearing, no spectators, and temperature checks. But full safety is difficult to guarantee.

The traditional game experience has been altered significantly, too. For one, Riverside gets dressed in the parking lot at its home rink, Ashburn Ice House. As the weather gets colder and the sun goes down earlier, the players have less time to comfortably get ready before going inside to play.

“As a coach you want to be in the locker room talking strategy, but you are in a tent and the team you are playing against is right next to you so you can’t talk,” Ziff said.

During the games, the stands are empty; there are no rambunctious student sections, no parents complaining at the referees. The penalty box is closed. There are no handshakes between teams at the end of games, so players line up on the blue line and tap their sticks before exiting the rink.

While Aidan Darnell called it “sad” to play without his friends in the crowd, Aiden Hopewell said the quiet atmosphere helps the team focus. “The games are more technical instead of players going for big hits,” Hopewell said. “It has allowed our team to grow.”

Coaching strategy has changed, too. Washington-Liberty Coach Matt Seney said his team typically has very little time to go over the game plan and can’t scout other teams because of crowd restrictions in the rinks. Seney might relay a broad game plan over email or briefly discuss strategy in the parking lot before games.

Washington-Liberty hasn’t dealt with any game cancellations, but Seney is bracing for when that might happen.

The Maryland Student Hockey League started its season Oct. 30, with full body checking not allowed. The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference is expected to start in mid-December, while the Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League plans to evaluate how the other private school leagues conduct their seasons.

Though the NVSL is up and running, Riverside faces uncertainty each week. As coronavirus cases climb across the country, many of the Rams, for now, are just happy to be on the ice as long as they can.