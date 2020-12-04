“They exploited some things at times,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “They hit a couple of tough or fortunate shots that were kind of back-breakers and could have been the difference, but we stayed the course and came up with enough tough shots. We’ve just got to keep working and keep improving and chipping away.”

AD

Sam Hauser, a transfer from Marquette who sat out last season per NCAA requirements, scored the first five points in the extra session, including a three-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, to put Virginia ahead to stay.

AD

The junior forward scored 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting, matching center Jay Huff for the team high. Huff added a game-high 11 rebounds and two blocks to help the Cavaliers overcome similar breakdowns to the ones suffered during last week’s loss to San Francisco.

Virginia led, 62-59, with 38 seconds to play. But the Golden Flashes collected three consecutive offensive rebounds off missed three-point attempts, with the third leading to Danny Pippen’s make from behind the arc at the buzzer.

AD

“Obviously, when a guy hits a shot like that it’s a little deflating,” Hauser said. “That’s an area of improvement for us. That’s an area where need to finish the game right there and seal the win, but sometimes stuff like that happens, and we just had to refocus in the huddle, and I think we did that well.”

AD

The only points in overtime for Kent State came with 20 seconds left on Malique Jacobs’s driving layup, trimming the deficit to 68-64. The Cavaliers followed by making 3 of 4 free throws to complete their 11th win in 12 games dating from last season.

Apart from wayward defense, Virginia’s other deficiencies included being outrebound on the offensive glass 10-5 and permitting 28 points in the paint. The Cavaliers also committed 12 turnovers, their most this season, that led to 17 points for Kent State.

AD

The Cavaliers most productive stretch offensively unfolded during a 10-0 burst in the first half. Junior guard Kihei Clark, who came off the bench for a second straight game, and reserve Tomas Woldetensae sank consecutive three-pointers, and Huff added a dunk while Kent State missed both its field goal attempts.

AD

Huff closed the half with a dunk and a three-pointer, giving Virginia a 29-22 lead at the break. Kent State shot just 2 for 12 from that distance in the first half.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” said Clark, who scored six of Virginia’s final 10 points in the second half. “I know it’s a long season. It’s early, but we’ve just got learn how to grind it out. Like Coach Bennett said after the game, we think we’re playing at our max effort, but there’s a whole other level we’ve got to get to in order to reach the next level of play.”