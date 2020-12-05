That delirium followed upon a palpitation, of course. BYU’s slot-machine offense and its dazzler of a quarterback, Zach Wilson, set aside a night spent harassed and slowed and spent the last 55 seconds of the game moving from their own 9-yard line to the other side’s 18. Then the game closed on one dramatic play suitable for a crowd bigger than the allotted 5,000, a play that conjured Steve McNair, Kevin Dyson and Mike Jones in that Rams-Titans Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta at the dawn of the century.

Wilson threw a pass up the right hash mark to Dax Milne, who caught it around the 3 and churned toward the end zone only to stall around the 1, then was yanked around the waist back near the 2 in a herculean turn by Mateo Sudipo, a 195-pound redshirt freshman safety from Wake Forest, N.C.

That sent the Chanticleers (10-0) merrily onto the field and their second-year coach exuberantly to the interview microphone.

“There’s no words that can explain it!” Jamey Chadwell, a native Tennessean in his early 40s, told ESPN thereafter. “You know, we heard all week that we’re going to get killed! We’re not big enough. We’re ‘not ready.” When he noted, “Our small guys have been tested all year,” anyone who had watched might have upgraded their perception of those previous tests.

Certainly, they had readied the team called the Chanticleers, those proud roosters who find themselves as the only unbeaten FBS team in South Carolina, which the recent Clemson years have rendered a mouthful.

With that “small guys” bit applying largely in casual conversation to the offensive line, the small guys reigned. They helped possess the football for 37:51 of the 60 minutes. They pushed their way into the BYU defense for drives of 94 yards in 17 plays and a whopping 9:05 in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead and of 85 yards in 13 plays and a cool 6:06 straddling the third and fourth quarters for a 22-17 lead. They helped a fast knot of muscles of a 5-foot-10 running back, CJ Marable, rush 23 times for 132 yards, including a six-yard touchdown for that first score and a two-yard run for the last. They helped the Chanticleers win the rushing battle 281-165 even as BYU won the yardage overall 405-366.

Those BYU totals, however, didn’t look the same as they might have. The 17 points came to a team that averaged 47 in its first nine games. The 405 yards went to a team averaging 535.8. Wilson, whose name had joined sentences near the word “Heisman” across a soaring season, often looked closer to average, going 19 for 30 for 240 yards, one touchdown and one forgivable interception on a Hail Mary before halftime. The Chanticleers bothered him repeatedly, with a heap of his trouble coming from an all-Sun Belt defensive end, Jeffrey Gunter.

It all made BYU exemplify the adage about good deeds never going unpunished. The Cougars (9-1) had begun the season with a schedule boasting two Pac-12 teams, two Big Ten teams and one SEC team, all of which got scrapped amid the coronavirus pandemic. Athletic Director Tom Holmoe carefully rebuilt the schedule until the team got to 9-0 and still rummaged around for more games.

When the scheduled fracas between Liberty (9-1) and Coastal Carolina met the same fate as more than 100 college football games this season, upended by the raging virus and canceled in that particular case, BYU stepped in. Eager to prove its spot in the CFP rankings qualified as a slight, it traveled to a strange land 1,840 miles away and upheld its vow that it would play anyone, anywhere.

Then it found itself in the middle of somebody else’s night, and it found itself yielding a drive rich in various running plays, including options, that covered almost the whole first quarter. It found itself pushed around enough that its touchdowns in the second quarter, a 42-yard touchdown run through a Mack Truck hole by Tyler Allgeier and a 41-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Milne along the left sideline, would prove insufficient.