God bless college football, every single drop of it.
Time
Game
TV
Noon
No. 4 Ohio State at Michigan State
ABC
Noon
No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn
ESPN
Noon
No. 15 Oklahoma State at TCU
ESPN2
Noon
Western Carolina at No. 17 North Carolina
ACC Network
Noon
Texas at Kansas State
Fox
Noon
Arkansas at Missouri
SEC Network
Noon
Penn State at Rutgers
Fox Sports 1
Noon
Kansas at Texas Tech
Fox Sports 2
Noon
Nebraska at Purdue
Big Ten Network
2
Ball State at Central Michigan
ESPNU
2:30
Syracuse at No. 2 Notre Dame
NBC
3:30
No. 6 Florida at Tennessee
CBS
3:30
West Virginia at No. 9 Iowa State
ESPN
3:30
No. 12 Indiana at No. 16 Wisconsin
ABC
3:30
No. 19 Iowa at Illinois
Fox Sports 1
3:30
No. 24 Tulsa at Navy
ESPN2
3:30
Boston College at Virginia
MASN (in D.C. area)
4
Stanford at No. 22 Washington
Fox
4
Georgia Tech at North Carolina State
ACC Network
5:30
No. 13 BYU at No. 18 Coastal Carolina
ESPNU
7
No. 23 Oregon at California
ESPN
7
Colorado State at San Diego State
CBS Sports Network
7
Colorado at Arizona
Fox Sports 1
7:30
No. 3 Clemson at Virginia Tech
ABC
7:30
South Carolina at Kentucky
SEC Network
8
No. 1 Alabama at LSU
CBS
8
No. 10 Miami at Duke
ACC Network
8
Baylor at No. 11 Oklahoma
Fox
10:30
Oregon State at Utah
ESPN
10:30
UCLA at Arizona State
Fox Sports 1
10:30
Fresno State at Nevada
Fox Sports 2
10:30
Wyoming at New Mexico
CBS Sports Network
With only four games under its belt and one more — next weekend’s season finale against Michigan — in jeopardy because of coronavirus issues, Ohio State might need an impressive effort against Michigan State to emphasize quality over quantity in the eyes of the College Football Playoff selection committee. Though undefeated, the Buckeyes might want to focus on showing up for more than the first half: In their past three games, the Buckeyes have been outscored 71-45 in the third and fourth quarters. That only one of those games (a 42-35 win over Indiana on Nov. 21) was all that close shows just how dominant Ohio State has been in the first half. …
Texas A&M visits Auburn, with the Aggies sitting directly behind the Buckeyes in the CFP rankings. But maybe they shouldn’t be: Texas A&M ranks just 14th in both Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings, a measure of overall efficiency, and Jeff Sagarin’s ratings. Which Aggies offense shows up is the usual question, and it applies here: Will it be the one that put up 40-plus points on Florida, Arkansas and South Carolina, or the one that managed just one touchdown in a 20-7 win over LSU last week? …
Earlier this year, Alabama and Ohio State announced a home-and-home series, which got everyone excited because it’ll be the first time the titans will have played each other on their home fields. Less exciting: The games are scheduled for 2027 and 2028, a lag that has become the norm for big-ticket nonconference matchups. This week, however, BYU and Coastal Carolina showed that you don’t need seven years of buildup when scheduling intriguing games. It only seemed to take seven hours, really, for the Chanticleers to replace coronavirus-laden Liberty with the Cougars, and now we get a fascinating matchup of unbeatens between a Johnny-come-lately upstart and an independent stalwart itching for a fight to improve its CFP standing. NFL scouts could be paying close attention to the matchup of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (2,724 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, eight rushing touchdowns) and Coastal Carolina edge rusher Tarron Jackson (18.5 sacks over the past two seasons). …
Yes, the pandemic has made everything weird, so maybe LSU’s struggles should get something of an asterisk, but have we ever seen a defending national champion decline so much, and so fast? The Tigers began the season with a loss to Mississippi State (which has won once since) and have beaten only Vanderbilt, South Carolina (both have fired their coaches) and three-win Arkansas. LSU managed 18 total points in its past two games against teams with any sort of defense (losses at Auburn and Texas A&M), and now the Tigers get Alabama, which hasn’t given up more than 17 points in a game since mid-October. Neither of the Tigers’ freshman quarterbacks — TJ Finley and Max Johnson — has been very good behind a depleted offensive line. (Coach Ed Orgeron said this week that both are likely to play Saturday.) Oh, and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., who ranked third in the SEC in receiving yards (731) and touchdowns (10), opted out of the rest of the season to focus on the NFL draft. It could be a grim night in Death Valley.
Sunday’s game
Washington State at No. 20 Southern Cal (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1)
Canceled/postponed games
Vanderbilt at No. 8 Georgia (postponed to Dec. 19)
No. 14 Northwestern at Minnesota (canceled)
Houston at SMU (postponed)
Kent State at Miami (Ohio) (canceled)
Buffalo at Ohio (canceled)