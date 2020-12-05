God bless college football, every single drop of it.

Time Time Game TV Noon Noon No. 4 Ohio State at Michigan State ABC Noon Noon No. 5 Texas A&M at Auburn ESPN Noon Noon No. 15 Oklahoma State at TCU ESPN2 Noon Noon Western Carolina at No. 17 North Carolina ACC Network Noon Noon Texas at Kansas State Fox Noon Noon Arkansas at Missouri SEC Network Noon Noon Penn State at Rutgers Fox Sports 1 Noon Noon Kansas at Texas Tech Fox Sports 2 Noon Noon Nebraska at Purdue Big Ten Network 2 2 Ball State at Central Michigan ESPNU 2:30 2:30 Syracuse at No. 2 Notre Dame NBC 3:30 3:30 No. 6 Florida at Tennessee CBS 3:30 3:30 West Virginia at No. 9 Iowa State ESPN 3:30 3:30 No. 12 Indiana at No. 16 Wisconsin ABC 3:30 3:30 No. 19 Iowa at Illinois Fox Sports 1 3:30 3:30 No. 24 Tulsa at Navy ESPN2 3:30 3:30 Boston College at Virginia MASN (in D.C. area) 4 4 Stanford at No. 22 Washington Fox 4 4 Georgia Tech at North Carolina State ACC Network 5:30 5:30 No. 13 BYU at No. 18 Coastal Carolina ESPNU 7 7 No. 23 Oregon at California ESPN 7 7 Colorado State at San Diego State CBS Sports Network 7 7 Colorado at Arizona Fox Sports 1 7:30 7:30 No. 3 Clemson at Virginia Tech ABC 7:30 7:30 South Carolina at Kentucky SEC Network 8 8 No. 1 Alabama at LSU CBS 8 8 No. 10 Miami at Duke ACC Network 8 8 Baylor at No. 11 Oklahoma Fox 10:30 10:30 Oregon State at Utah ESPN 10:30 10:30 UCLA at Arizona State Fox Sports 1 10:30 10:30 Fresno State at Nevada Fox Sports 2 10:30 10:30 Wyoming at New Mexico CBS Sports Network

With only four games under its belt and one more — next weekend’s season finale against Michigan — in jeopardy because of coronavirus issues, Ohio State might need an impressive effort against Michigan State to emphasize quality over quantity in the eyes of the College Football Playoff selection committee. Though undefeated, the Buckeyes might want to focus on showing up for more than the first half: In their past three games, the Buckeyes have been outscored 71-45 in the third and fourth quarters. That only one of those games (a 42-35 win over Indiana on Nov. 21) was all that close shows just how dominant Ohio State has been in the first half. …

Texas A&M visits Auburn, with the Aggies sitting directly behind the Buckeyes in the CFP rankings. But maybe they shouldn’t be: Texas A&M ranks just 14th in both Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings, a measure of overall efficiency, and Jeff Sagarin’s ratings. Which Aggies offense shows up is the usual question, and it applies here: Will it be the one that put up 40-plus points on Florida, Arkansas and South Carolina, or the one that managed just one touchdown in a 20-7 win over LSU last week? …

Earlier this year, Alabama and Ohio State announced a home-and-home series, which got everyone excited because it’ll be the first time the titans will have played each other on their home fields. Less exciting: The games are scheduled for 2027 and 2028, a lag that has become the norm for big-ticket nonconference matchups. This week, however, BYU and Coastal Carolina showed that you don’t need seven years of buildup when scheduling intriguing games. It only seemed to take seven hours, really, for the Chanticleers to replace coronavirus-laden Liberty with the Cougars, and now we get a fascinating matchup of unbeatens between a Johnny-come-lately upstart and an independent stalwart itching for a fight to improve its CFP standing. NFL scouts could be paying close attention to the matchup of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (2,724 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, eight rushing touchdowns) and Coastal Carolina edge rusher Tarron Jackson (18.5 sacks over the past two seasons). …

Yes, the pandemic has made everything weird, so maybe LSU’s struggles should get something of an asterisk, but have we ever seen a defending national champion decline so much, and so fast? The Tigers began the season with a loss to Mississippi State (which has won once since) and have beaten only Vanderbilt, South Carolina (both have fired their coaches) and three-win Arkansas. LSU managed 18 total points in its past two games against teams with any sort of defense (losses at Auburn and Texas A&M), and now the Tigers get Alabama, which hasn’t given up more than 17 points in a game since mid-October. Neither of the Tigers’ freshman quarterbacks — TJ Finley and Max Johnson — has been very good behind a depleted offensive line. (Coach Ed Orgeron said this week that both are likely to play Saturday.) Oh, and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., who ranked third in the SEC in receiving yards (731) and touchdowns (10), opted out of the rest of the season to focus on the NFL draft. It could be a grim night in Death Valley.

Sunday’s game

Washington State at No. 20 Southern Cal (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1)

Canceled/postponed games

Vanderbilt at No. 8 Georgia (postponed to Dec. 19)

No. 14 Northwestern at Minnesota (canceled)

Houston at SMU (postponed)

Kent State at Miami (Ohio) (canceled)