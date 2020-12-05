Reyna, whose father Claudio captained the U.S. national team, recorded his second goal of the season in a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

It was a gem. In the 56th minute, he collected the ball at the top corner of the penalty area, created space with a tight cut inside, then lashed an 18-yard rocket into the near top corner of the net.

McKennie, who joined Juventus on loan from Germany’s Schalke late this summer, headed in the tying goal from close range in the 77th minute. Juventus, which has won nine consecutive Serie A titles, scored again in the 89th to defeat Torino, 2-1.

The scoring exploits came the same week a record seven Americans appeared in Champions League matches.

Elsewhere Saturday, American striker Andrija Novakovich scored twice in the second half of Frosinone’s victory over Chievo in Italy’s second tier, known as Serie B.

While most European-anchored U.S. players were in action this weekend, Dutch-based forward Sebastian Soto arrived at national team camp in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., ahead of the friendly Wednesday against El Salvador.

Soto, 20, scored twice in the 6-2 U.S. victory over Panama on Nov. 16 in Austria. He rejoined Telstar, a Dutch second-division club, and scored against Utrecht II on Monday. However, he also received a red card, which carried a two-game suspension.

With Soto unavailable this weekend and next, Telstar granted him permission to travel to the United States. He was scheduled to arrive Saturday afternoon and, after coronavirus testing, begin training Sunday or Monday.

Soto is the fourth player added to the roster since Coach Gregg Berhalter announced the squad last Sunday. The others were San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill; San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski (who replaced the injured David Ochoa); and Orlando City midfielder Andres Perea, who replaced FC Cincinnati’s Frankie Amaya (positive coronavirus test).

ESPNews and UniMas will carry the friendly, with kickoff scheduled for 7:38 p.m. at Inter Miami CF Stadium.