So each of the 26 seniors, carrying American flags, took the slow walk to midfield alone for a final introduction, with just the coaching staff clapping from the sideline and fewer than 250 family members cheering them on. Parents and family members were still involved, in a way: Taped introductions — announcing each player’s name, position, number and hometown — played on the video board.

The game’s outcome was different, too: Navy suffered its first loss on senior day since 2002 as Tulsa clinched a spot opposite Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference championship game with a 19-6 victory.

The Mids have scored seven points or fewer four times this season, the most since that happened five times in 1992. Including a 10-7 loss to Memphis last week, Navy has scored seven or fewer points in back-to-back games for the first time since 2000.

“It’s going to be hard to win any games without scoring any touchdowns,” Coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “We have to improve offensively. Too inconsistent, so sporadic. Very frustrating. We’ve been here a long time and are just inept. We’re inept on offense.”

The first half was an offensive disaster for all involved as Tulsa, No. 24 in the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 22 in the Associated Press poll, limped to a 6-3 advantage.

The Midshipmen (3-6, 3-4), who have lost four in a row, managed just 71 yards in the first half and were sitting on negative-4 yards at the end of the first quarter.

Niumatalolo handed the keys to Xavier Arline in an attempt to jump-start the triple-option offense that has been largely ineffective. The freshman quarterback finished with 60 yards on 27 carries and 27 yards on 4-for-8 passing as Navy managed just 153 yards. Senior Dalen Morris entered with less than three minutes remaining in an attempt to rally the Mids through the air, but instead they went backward with a pair of sacks.

Tulsa (6-1, 6-0) finished with just 296 yards. Quarterback Zach Smith threw for 168 yards and a touchdown, and Corey Taylor II rushed for 69 yards.

Arline is the most athletic of the Mids’ quarterback options, and he didn’t hesitate to call his own number early on. But that didn’t help; the Midshipmen went three-and-out on their first four possessions and didn’t produce a first down until the second quarter. The offense finally found some life just before halftime, highlighted by a 19-yard Arline scramble and a fourth-and-one conversion by senior fullback Nelson Smith. A 14-yard completion to Mark Walker set up a 34-yard field goal by Bijan Nichols to put Navy on the board as the half ended.

“I’m definitely feeling more comfortable,” Arline said. “Did not play well early on. I felt more comfortable, but too many mistakes. Being too indecisive. But I just have to play better. I have to learn from it.”

Thankfully for the Mids, their defense had one of its best halves of the season in the opening 30 minutes. Senior defensive tackle Tobe Okafor blew up a fourth-down run to end the Golden Hurricane’s first possession, and senior defensive end Jackson Perkins stuffed a third-down rush to force a punt on the second. Junior linebacker Diego Fagot then forced and recovered a fumble on the first play of Tulsa’s third possession. Even a well-executed fake punt couldn’t inject much life into the Tulsa offense.

“A big point of emphasis is: ‘Hey, it doesn’t matter what the offense is doing. We’re going to keep playing how we’re playing,’ ” Fagot said. “Putting everything else out of our mind and focusing on what we have and what we’re doing.”

The Golden Hurricane took a 6-0 lead after some Navy miscues. A 25-yard punt let Tulsa start its first drive of the second quarter at the Navy 45-yard line, and it still had to settle for a 48-yard field goal from Zack Long for the game’s first points. Later in the quarter, a fumble by the Midshipmen gave Tulsa the ball at the Navy 25-yard line; Long kicked a 25-yard field goal to make it 6-0.

Niumatalolo’s team seemed to adjust at halftime, and it stormed downfield with a good mix of interior and perimeter runs before stalling in the red zone and getting a 32-yard field goal from Nichols to tie it at 6. The 14-play, 60-yard drive was encouraging, but the offense reverted to its first-half form from there, forcing Navy to punt on its next three drives before the Mids’ final, Morris-led drive ended on downs.

“We played well enough on defense to win the game,” Niumatalolo said. “These last two weeks against Memphis and Tulsa, we played well enough on defense to win. But you’re not going to beat anybody scoring seven and six points.”

A pivotal defensive miscue put the Mids in a hole that they couldn’t climb out of. Smith threw to Josh Johnson with four defenders in the area, all of whom let Johnson get behind them for a 66-yard touchdown with 1:33 left in the third quarter. That was more than enough for the Golden Hurricane to hold on.