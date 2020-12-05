Travel, of course, also looks a little different this year. The NBA incorporated a series model at times, in which a team is scheduled to play consecutive games in one market. It also tried to group road games that are geographically close when possible, which is why the Wizards will spend Jan. 3-8 bopping between Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Boston.

AD

AD

Here’s a look at some of the more interesting features of the schedule:

Basketball every other day

The Wizards may be grateful that their roster is so young right about now; they play 37 games in the 72-day stretch between their season opener at Philadelphia on Dec. 23 and a home game against the Clippers on March 4. That’s more than a game every other day.

Washington is set to play seven back-to-back games, including a pair of bouts against Orlando at Capital One Arena to open their home slate. Fans won’t be in attendance in D.C., at least to start the season, because of local coronavirus ordinances.

The condensed schedule also makes for some gnarly road trips. The Wizards’ longest is a five-game, eight-day stretch in January with stops in Charlotte, Milwaukee, San Antonio, Houston and New Orleans. In February they’ve got a four-game stretch in which they’ll face Portland, Denver and the two Los Angeles teams in six days.

John Wall’s return

Bradley Beal and John Wall have their first on-court reunion — albeit wearing different uniforms — on Jan. 26 when Washington heads down to Houston. Wall has his first homecoming game at Capital One Arena on Feb. 15, for which the franchise is sure to pull out a special tribute even if fans can’t be in attendance.

“I know, for sure, he’ll be trying to give us 60,” Beal said with a smile Friday when asked about Wall’s first game against his old team. “You know we’re going to do everything in our power to keep that from happening. But it’ll be love.”

No national love

The Wizards won’t have a single nationally-televised game as they work to improve on last year’s 25-47 record, though it’s easy to imagine that changing as the season develops with Beal and Russell Westbrook working side by side. They had just one nationally televised game on last year’s schedule.

AD

AD

Washington will not play on Christmas Day but it will host its usual Monday afternoon game on Martin Luther Jr. Day.

Preseason intrigue

The Wizards play on Dec. 13 at Brooklyn before returning home for a pair of exhibitions against Detroit on Dec. 17 and Dec. 19. That means Washington kicks things off with a cozy reunion for Coach Scott Brooks and his former players in Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. As far as preseason story lines go, that’s a fun one.

Full schedule

Dec. 23 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dec. 26 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs. Chicago, 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

AD

Jan. 3 at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Jan. 6 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Jan. 8 at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 9 vs. Miami, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. Utah, 7 p.m.

AD

Jan. 15 at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17 vs. Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Jan. 18 vs. Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Jan. 20 at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Jan. 22 at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Jan. 24 at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Houston, 8 p.m.

Jan. 27 at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Jan. 29 vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 vs. Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 at Miami, 8 p.m.

Feb. 8 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Feb. 10 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 vs. New York, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15 vs. Houston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. Denver, 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 at Portland, 10 p.m.

Feb. 22 at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Denver, 9 p.m.

Feb. 27 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Feb. 28 at Boston, 7 p.m.

March 2 vs. Memphis, 7 p.m.