All times Eastern.

1 1 Browns (8-3) at Titans (8-3) CBS 1 1 Raiders (6-5) at Jets (0-11) CBS 1 1 Jaguars (1-10) at Vikings (5-6) CBS 1 1 Bengals (2-8-1) at Dolphins (7-4) CBS 1 1 Colts (7-4) at Texans (4-7) CBS 1 1 Lions (4-7) at Bears (5-6) Fox 1 1 Saints (9-2) at Falcons (4-7) Fox 4:05 4:05 Giants (4-7) at Seahawks (8-3) Fox 4:05 4:05 Rams (7-4) at Cardinals (6-5) Fox 4:25 4:25 Patriots (5-6) at Chargers (3-8) CBS 4:25 4:25 Eagles (3-7-1) at Packers (8-3) CBS 8:20 8:20 Broncos (4-7) at Chiefs (10-1) NBC

1 p.m. games

The Titans occupy first place in the AFC South after a victory over the Colts that was essentially sealed by halftime last week. Derrick Henry ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns (all of which he scored in the first half). Henry is having the kind of season that puts a player in the conversation for the MVP award, but a running back has won it only once since 2006 (Adrian Peterson in 2012). He has rushed for more than 100 yards seven times and leads the league with 1,257, which puts him on pace for 1,828. And he typically gets stronger as the season progresses, averaging 88.9 rushing yards per game in December (his best month). Last year, Henry rushed for 1,342 yards over his final nine games, including three in the playoffs, as the Titans advanced to the AFC championship game.

In edging Jacksonville last week, the Browns compensated for Baker Mayfield’s errant throws with a notable performance by running back Nick Chubb, who rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Now 8-3, Cleveland will not finish with a losing record for the first time since 2007. ...

The Colts were “kind of flat” in Week 12, Coach Frank Reich said, and the result was a loss in which the Titans outperformed them in every phase. Stopping running back Nyheim Hines, who also has 44 receptions, and making Philip Rivers test his sore toe by planting his foot on long throws will be keys if the Texans are to play spoiler. Houston is on a two-game winning streak but will be without wide receiver Will Fuller V and cornerback Bradley Roby, who were each suspended six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy. ...

The Raiders no doubt remember what happened last year when they visited MetLife Stadium. The result was a 34-3 Jets victory that capped New York’s first three-game winning streak in more than two years. Time is an alien concept in 2020, but that feels like a lifetime ago for the Jets. Coach Adam Gase entered the season on a hot seat that has not cooled. He allegedly gave up play-calling weeks ago, but offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains was spotted doing nothing during last week’s 20-3 loss to the Dolphins. On Monday, Gase revealed that they were collaborating on play-calling over the past three games and he was intentionally deceiving reporters because revealing that information would have put the Jets at a “competitive disadvantage.” ...

The Saints lead the league in defense, allowing 284.9 yards per game after last week’s 31-3 win over the quarterback-less Broncos. New Orleans has never finished a season with the league’s top defense. The Saints are 7-0 since last season when playing without Drew Brees and are in control of the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Although fill-in quarterback Taysom Hill has eight career rushing touchdowns, he has not thrown for a score in the NFL. The Saints are playing the Falcons for the second time in three weeks, having beaten them at home, 24-9, on Nov. 22. In last week’s 43-6 Falcons win in which the Raiders had five turnovers, Matt Ryan passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns, and Deion Jones returned an interception 67 yards for a score. Since firing Dan Quinn after an 0-5 start, the Falcons are 4-2.

Late afternoon games

The Aaron Rodgers revenge tour rolled on and over the Bears last week. Next up for Rodgers and the Packers are the Eagles. Rodgers, who turned 37 on Wednesday, pointed out that in 10 of the Packers’ 11 games he has been sacked once or not at all. Last week, he topped 50,000 career passing yards against only 88 interceptions. By comparison, Tom Brady had 136 interceptions, Peyton Manning 180, Brees 173 and Brett Favre 230 when they reached 50,000 yards. The Eagles’ Super Bowl run after the 2017 season is a distant memory despite Philadelphia being in decent position to win the NFC East. Carson Wentz is in a slump, and fans are rumbling about Coach Doug Pederson’s future. ...

Rams quarterback Jared Goff got his share of criticism after last week’s loss to the 49ers in which he lost a fumble for the fourth time in as many games and was intercepted twice, with one returned for a touchdown. “Our quarterback’s got to take better care of the football,” Coach Sean McVay said. Sunday’s matchup at the Cardinals offers a chance to stay a game behind the Seahawks in the NFC West; the Rams’ final four games are home matchups with the Patriots and Jets, a trip to Seattle and a home finale against Arizona.

The Cardinals have fallen from 5-2 to 6-5, ramping up the pressure for their final five games. Winning at least three would assure Arizona of a winning record for the first time in five years and probably secure a playoff berth. Losing at least three to finish at .500 (or worse) and without a playoff berth would be ugly.

Sunday night