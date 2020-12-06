With Week 12 finally in the books, we finally can start thinking about the NFL playoffs, as a few teams can start making their postseason plans in Week 13. Here’s how things stand in each conference.

Remember, the playoff field has been expanded to 14 teams for this season, with only the No. 1 seed in each conference getting a first-round bye. It’s even possible that the league further expands the field if the coronavirus pandemic causes a rash of regular season games to be canceled, but that has only been discussed as a contingency plan.

AFC

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-0, AFC North leader)

— The Steelers will clinch a playoff berth a win or a tie against Washington; or a Raiders loss or tie against the Jets; or a Dolphins loss or tie against the Bengals; or a Colts loss or tie against the Texans.

— The Steelers will clinch the AFC North title with a win, plus a Browns loss to the Titans and the Steelers clinching the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Cleveland. In essence, this would involve victories by the Dolphins, Raiders, Ravens, Texans and Broncos. ​

Remaining schedule (opponents’ combined winning percentage*: .536): Washington, at Bills, at Bengals, Colts, at Browns

2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1, AFC West leader)

— The Chiefs will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Broncos, or with losses by the Raiders, Ravens and Colts. There also are a number of scenarios in which the Chiefs would clinch a playoff berth with a tie.

— The Chiefs will clinch the AFC West title with a win plus a Raiders loss or tie against the Jets, or a tie combined with a Raiders loss.

Remaining schedule (.491): Broncos, at Dolphins, at Saints, Falcons, Chargers

3. Tennessee Titans (8-3, AFC South leader)

Key tiebreaker: head-to-head over Bills

Remaining schedule (.455): Browns, at Jaguars, Lions, at Packers, at Texans

4. Buffalo Bills (8-3, AFC East leader)

Remaining schedule (.582): at 49ers, Steelers, at Broncos, at Patriots, Dolphins

5. Cleveland Browns (8-3)

Remaining schedule (.527): at Titans, Ravens, at Giants, at Jets, Steelers

6. Miami Dolphins (7-4)

Key tiebreaker: over Colts via better conference record

Remaining schedule (.573): Bengals, Chiefs, Patriots, at Raiders, Bills

7. Indianapolis Colts (7-4)

Remaining schedule (.473): at Texans, at Raiders, Texans, at Steelers, Jaguars

In the hunt

8. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)

Key tiebreaker: over Ravens via better conference record

Remaining schedule (.382): at Jets, Colts, Chargers, Dolphins, at Broncos

9. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

Remaining schedule (.336): Cowboys, at Browns, Jaguars, Giants, at Bengals

Cannot be eliminated in Week 13: Patriots (5-6), Broncos (4-7), Texans (4-7)

Facing elimination in Week 13: Bengals (with a loss to the Dolphins) and Chargers (with a loss to the Patriots plus a Colts win or tie, or a loss plus a Raiders win or tie and a Dolphins win or tie).

Eliminated: Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10), New York Jets (0-11)

NFC

1. New Orleans Saints (9-2, NFC South leader)

— The Saints will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Falcons plus a Bears loss or tie against the Lions; or a tie plus a Bears loss plus a Vikings loss plus a 49ers loss or tie.

Remaining schedule (opponents’ combined winning percentage*: .473): at Falcons, at Eagles, Chiefs, Vikings, at Panthers

2. Seattle Seahawks (8-3, NFC West leader)

Key tiebreaker: over Packers via strength of victory

Remaining schedule (.364): Giants, Jets, at Washington, Rams, at 49ers

3. Green Bay Packers (8-3, NFC North leader)

Remaining schedule (.438): Eagles, at Lions, Panthers, Titans, at Bears

4. New York Giants (4-7, NFC East leader)

Key tiebreaker: over Washington based on head-to-head series sweep

Remaining schedule (.564): at Seahawks, Cardinals, Browns, at Ravens, Cowboys

5. Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

Remaining schedule (.455): at Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, at Seahawks, Cardinals

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)

Remaining schedule (.386): Vikings, at Falcons, Lions, Falcons

7. Arizona Cardinals (6-5)

Remaining schedule (.482): Rams, at Giants, Eagles, 49ers, at Rams

In the hunt

8. Minnesota Vikings (5-6)

Key tiebreakers: Head-to-head over Bears, over 49ers via better conference record

Remaining schedule (.464): Jaguars, at Buccaneers, Bears, at Saints, at Lions

9. Chicago Bears (5-6)

Key tiebreaker: over 49ers via better conference record

Remaining schedule (.400): Lions, Texans, at Vikings, at Jaguars, Packers

10. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)

Remaining schedule (.527): Bills, Washington, at Cowboys, at Cardinals, Seahawks

Cannot be eliminated in Week 13: Lions (4-7), Washington (4-7), Falcons (4-7), Panthers (4-8), Eagles (3-7-1), Cowboys (3-8)

Eliminated: none.

* — via tankathon.com