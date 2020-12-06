AFC

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-0, AFC North leader)

— The Steelers will clinch a playoff berth a win or a tie against Washington; or a Raiders loss or tie against the Jets; or a Dolphins loss or tie against the Bengals; or a Colts loss or tie against the Texans.

— The Steelers will clinch the AFC North title with a win, plus a Browns loss to the Titans and the Steelers clinching the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Cleveland. In essence, this would involve victories by the Dolphins, Raiders, Ravens, Texans and Broncos. ​

Remaining schedule (opponents’ combined winning percentage*: .536): Washington, at Bills, at Bengals, Colts, at Browns

2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1, AFC West leader)

— The Chiefs will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Broncos, or with losses by the Raiders, Ravens and Colts. There also are a number of scenarios in which the Chiefs would clinch a playoff berth with a tie.

— The Chiefs will clinch the AFC West title with a win plus a Raiders loss or tie against the Jets, or a tie combined with a Raiders loss.

Remaining schedule (.491): Broncos, at Dolphins, at Saints, Falcons, Chargers

3. Tennessee Titans (8-3, AFC South leader)

Key tiebreaker: head-to-head over Bills

Remaining schedule (.455): Browns, at Jaguars, Lions, at Packers, at Texans

4. Buffalo Bills (8-3, AFC East leader)

Remaining schedule (.582): at 49ers, Steelers, at Broncos, at Patriots, Dolphins

5. Cleveland Browns (8-3)

Remaining schedule (.527): at Titans, Ravens, at Giants, at Jets, Steelers

6. Miami Dolphins (7-4)

Key tiebreaker: over Colts via better conference record

Remaining schedule (.573): Bengals, Chiefs, Patriots, at Raiders, Bills

7. Indianapolis Colts (7-4)

Remaining schedule (.473): at Texans, at Raiders, Texans, at Steelers, Jaguars

In the hunt

8. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)

Key tiebreaker: over Ravens via better conference record

Remaining schedule (.382): at Jets, Colts, Chargers, Dolphins, at Broncos

9. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

Remaining schedule (.336): Cowboys, at Browns, Jaguars, Giants, at Bengals

Cannot be eliminated in Week 13: Patriots (5-6), Broncos (4-7), Texans (4-7)

Facing elimination in Week 13: Bengals (with a loss to the Dolphins) and Chargers (with a loss to the Patriots plus a Colts win or tie, or a loss plus a Raiders win or tie and a Dolphins win or tie).

Eliminated: Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10), New York Jets (0-11)

NFC

1. New Orleans Saints (9-2, NFC South leader)

— The Saints will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Falcons plus a Bears loss or tie against the Lions; or a tie plus a Bears loss plus a Vikings loss plus a 49ers loss or tie.

Remaining schedule (opponents’ combined winning percentage*: .473): at Falcons, at Eagles, Chiefs, Vikings, at Panthers

2. Seattle Seahawks (8-3, NFC West leader)

Key tiebreaker: over Packers via strength of victory

Remaining schedule (.364): Giants, Jets, at Washington, Rams, at 49ers

3. Green Bay Packers (8-3, NFC North leader)

Remaining schedule (.438): Eagles, at Lions, Panthers, Titans, at Bears

4. New York Giants (4-7, NFC East leader)

Key tiebreaker: over Washington based on head-to-head series sweep

Remaining schedule (.564): at Seahawks, Cardinals, Browns, at Ravens, Cowboys

5. Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

Remaining schedule (.455): at Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, at Seahawks, Cardinals

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)

Remaining schedule (.386): Vikings, at Falcons, Lions, Falcons

7. Arizona Cardinals (6-5)

Remaining schedule (.482): Rams, at Giants, Eagles, 49ers, at Rams

In the hunt

8. Minnesota Vikings (5-6)

Key tiebreakers: Head-to-head over Bears, over 49ers via better conference record

Remaining schedule (.464): Jaguars, at Buccaneers, Bears, at Saints, at Lions

9. Chicago Bears (5-6)

Key tiebreaker: over 49ers via better conference record

Remaining schedule (.400): Lions, Texans, at Vikings, at Jaguars, Packers

10. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)

Remaining schedule (.527): Bills, Washington, at Cowboys, at Cardinals, Seahawks

Cannot be eliminated in Week 13: Lions (4-7), Washington (4-7), Falcons (4-7), Panthers (4-8), Eagles (3-7-1), Cowboys (3-8)