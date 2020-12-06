AFC
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-0, AFC North leader)
— The Steelers will clinch a playoff berth a win or a tie against Washington; or a Raiders loss or tie against the Jets; or a Dolphins loss or tie against the Bengals; or a Colts loss or tie against the Texans.
— The Steelers will clinch the AFC North title with a win, plus a Browns loss to the Titans and the Steelers clinching the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Cleveland. In essence, this would involve victories by the Dolphins, Raiders, Ravens, Texans and Broncos.
Remaining schedule (opponents’ combined winning percentage*: .536): Washington, at Bills, at Bengals, Colts, at Browns
2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1, AFC West leader)
— The Chiefs will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Broncos, or with losses by the Raiders, Ravens and Colts. There also are a number of scenarios in which the Chiefs would clinch a playoff berth with a tie.
— The Chiefs will clinch the AFC West title with a win plus a Raiders loss or tie against the Jets, or a tie combined with a Raiders loss.
Remaining schedule (.491): Broncos, at Dolphins, at Saints, Falcons, Chargers
3. Tennessee Titans (8-3, AFC South leader)
Key tiebreaker: head-to-head over Bills
Remaining schedule (.455): Browns, at Jaguars, Lions, at Packers, at Texans
4. Buffalo Bills (8-3, AFC East leader)
Remaining schedule (.582): at 49ers, Steelers, at Broncos, at Patriots, Dolphins
5. Cleveland Browns (8-3)
Remaining schedule (.527): at Titans, Ravens, at Giants, at Jets, Steelers
6. Miami Dolphins (7-4)
Key tiebreaker: over Colts via better conference record
Remaining schedule (.573): Bengals, Chiefs, Patriots, at Raiders, Bills
7. Indianapolis Colts (7-4)
Remaining schedule (.473): at Texans, at Raiders, Texans, at Steelers, Jaguars
In the hunt
8. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)
Key tiebreaker: over Ravens via better conference record
Remaining schedule (.382): at Jets, Colts, Chargers, Dolphins, at Broncos
9. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)
Remaining schedule (.336): Cowboys, at Browns, Jaguars, Giants, at Bengals
Cannot be eliminated in Week 13: Patriots (5-6), Broncos (4-7), Texans (4-7)
Facing elimination in Week 13: Bengals (with a loss to the Dolphins) and Chargers (with a loss to the Patriots plus a Colts win or tie, or a loss plus a Raiders win or tie and a Dolphins win or tie).
Eliminated: Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10), New York Jets (0-11)
NFC
1. New Orleans Saints (9-2, NFC South leader)
— The Saints will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Falcons plus a Bears loss or tie against the Lions; or a tie plus a Bears loss plus a Vikings loss plus a 49ers loss or tie.
Remaining schedule (opponents’ combined winning percentage*: .473): at Falcons, at Eagles, Chiefs, Vikings, at Panthers
2. Seattle Seahawks (8-3, NFC West leader)
Key tiebreaker: over Packers via strength of victory
Remaining schedule (.364): Giants, Jets, at Washington, Rams, at 49ers
3. Green Bay Packers (8-3, NFC North leader)
Remaining schedule (.438): Eagles, at Lions, Panthers, Titans, at Bears
4. New York Giants (4-7, NFC East leader)
Key tiebreaker: over Washington based on head-to-head series sweep
Remaining schedule (.564): at Seahawks, Cardinals, Browns, at Ravens, Cowboys
5. Los Angeles Rams (7-4)
Remaining schedule (.455): at Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, at Seahawks, Cardinals
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)
Remaining schedule (.386): Vikings, at Falcons, Lions, Falcons
7. Arizona Cardinals (6-5)
Remaining schedule (.482): Rams, at Giants, Eagles, 49ers, at Rams
In the hunt
8. Minnesota Vikings (5-6)
Key tiebreakers: Head-to-head over Bears, over 49ers via better conference record
Remaining schedule (.464): Jaguars, at Buccaneers, Bears, at Saints, at Lions
9. Chicago Bears (5-6)
Key tiebreaker: over 49ers via better conference record
Remaining schedule (.400): Lions, Texans, at Vikings, at Jaguars, Packers
10. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)
Remaining schedule (.527): Bills, Washington, at Cowboys, at Cardinals, Seahawks
Cannot be eliminated in Week 13: Lions (4-7), Washington (4-7), Falcons (4-7), Panthers (4-8), Eagles (3-7-1), Cowboys (3-8)
Eliminated: none.
* — via tankathon.com