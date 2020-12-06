Playoff stakes are beginning to ramp up as most teams complete the third quarter of their season. The home stretch is upon us. Follow along for live updates from Sunday afternoon’s games across the NFL.

What you need to know
4:26 p.m.
NFL says it won’t try to ‘cut the line’ on access to vaccine

By Mark Maske

Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said last week that the league does not expect a coronavirus vaccine to be available to its players, coaches and team staffers sooner than it is available to most of the public.

“I think it is our understanding that health care workers and front-line workers are going to be first in line for those vaccines,” Sills said during a midweek conference call with reporters.

“And it’s important to us that that happen and we are not seen as cutting the line, as it were. … If it becomes appropriate for us to have vaccines available for players, coaches and staff and doing so does not in any way hinder the supply that’s important for health care workers or other at-risk vulnerable populations, then certainly we would consider that. But we are not in any way trying to campaign to cut the line, as it were, with regard to vaccine availability.”

4:15 p.m.
Browns’ Myles Garrett ready to return after covid-19 ‘kicked my butt’

By Cindy Boren

Myles Garrett, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, will be back on the field for the Cleveland Browns after a two-game absence spent dealing with covid-19 and how it “kicked my butt.”

The defensive end, who turns 25 on Dec. 29, knew what he was in for when he tested positive Nov. 20.

“My parents had it, kicked their butt,” he told reporters Friday. “I had it, kicked my butt. I was in pain. It wasn’t great.”

Garrett, who said he was “absolutely” surprised by his test result, described body aches and a severe headache as well as a fever, coughing, sneezing and losing his sense of smell for nearly two weeks. Of concern to him was the possibility that he might have heart problems or myocarditis. Many people, and athletes, who have had the virus have experienced issues, but Garrett said he had been checked out.

“That was my main worry,” Garrett said. “If my lungs are a little bit heavy, if I’m tired or anything happens where I’m a little bit out of breath, I’ll fight through that. But there’s nothing you can do with the heart, you can’t play with that, there’s no getting around it.”

The Browns plan to monitor his exertion against the Titans. During his illness, he was told not to lift weights or do cardio workouts. “Tried to do my best to get a little bit here and there, tried to stretch so I wasn’t so stiff when I came back,” he said. “Really, I was forced to lay on the couch and watch my team carry on. They did well.”

Garrett, like many others, cannot pinpoint where he contracted the virus. “It’s kind of worrisome because I don’t know if I got it here, I don’t know if I got it in the game. I don’t really go out to eat ... ” he said. “Really not sure whether I got it at the market picking up groceries. 2020’s been interesting. We’re all just trying to carry on through it.”

4:03 p.m.
Despite Miami subterfuge, Tua Tagovailoa reportedly will start

By Cindy Boren

The Miami Dolphins managed to play it cool all week, refusing to indicate whether Tua Tagovailoa or Ryan Fitzpatrick would start against the Bengals.

By Saturday, the cat was out of the bag: It will be Tagovailoa, who will make his fifth start of the season, according to the Miami Herald.

The left-handed rookie suffered a thumb injury on his passing hand in practice Nov. 25 and missed last week’s victory over the Jets. He has been limited in practice and shared first-team reps with Fitzpatrick last week, but a source told the Herald that Tagovailoa took most of the snaps.

Word leaked out when Leigh Steinberg, one of Tagovailoa’s agents, wrote on Facebook, according to the Herald, that he was traveling from California to Miami to “see Tua play Bengals...”

So much for Coach Brian Flores’s attempts at misdirection. He told reporters Friday and the decision would be made after he spoke with them.

“We’ll make a decision probably here in the next hour, right when I’m done with media,” Flores said laughing. “Right when I’m done with media. Next time you guys see me, it will be postgame and you’ll have the information by then.”

4:02 p.m.
All 12 Sunday NFL games on, as teams reach the three-quarters mark of their regular seasons

By Mark Maske

All 12 NFL games Sunday will be played as scheduled after the latest round of daily coronavirus testing league-wide, according to a person familiar with the NFL’s planning.

So the NFL returns to normal (by 2020 standards) operations in Week 13 after the schedule disruptions a week ago related to the coronavirus outbreak on the Baltimore Ravens.

If the Week 13 schedule is completed with the two Monday games and Tuesday’s Ravens-Cowboys game being played, all NFL teams will have played 12 games, putting them three-quarters of the way through their regular seasons.

The NFL has had a series of postponed games. One team, the San Francisco 49ers, has been forced to relocate. Games have been played in empty and partially filled stadiums. There have been competitive issues, most notably when the Denver Broncos played a game with none of the four quarterbacks on their roster eligible to participate. But the NFL has not, to this point, lost any games entirely to cancellation or been forced to add a Week 18 to its regular season.