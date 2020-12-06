NFL Week 13: What you need to read
The latest: Live updates | Ravens say coronavirus protocol wasn’t fully followed | NFL not planning to use neutral-site playoff bubble | Steelers stay unbeaten, hold off Ravens in Wednesday game | In Broncos and Ravens cases, fairness was not part of the equation | Breaking down the NFC East race | 49ers to play next home games in Arizona
Playoff picture: Scenarios | The latest details
Power rankings: Week 13 | 12 | 11 | 10 | 9 | 8 | 7 | 6 | 5 | 4 | 3 | 2 | 1 • Week 13 best bets
Columns: The thoughtless husks who plunged this NFL season into chaos deserve a public shaming | Pittsburgh’s misshapen schedule has offered Washington a lucky break — and a chance | Ranking the best NFL coaching jobs that could be available this offseason | The coronavirus has turned the NFL into a joke, and nobody should be laughing
Read deeper...
• The NFL’s pandemic season has given rise to a new position: The quarantine quarterback
• Tyreek Hill once thought Patrick Mahomes was ‘trash.’ Now they’re the NFL’s deadliest duo.
• Seahawks star DK Metcalf is impossible to miss. So how did the NFL miss on him?
• NFL postseason bubbles could be an option, but the league prefers to avoid them | NFL coaches have to wear masks. Players (mostly) don’t. Here’s why.
