A brief summary of everything abnormal about this game: It was shifted from Sunday to Monday in part of a broader schedule reshuffle; Washington enters on 10 days’ rest; Pittsburgh enters on four after a fiasco with the league and the Baltimore Ravens; two Steelers starters, running back James Conner and center Maurkice Pouncey, still might not play because they remain on the reserve/covid-19 list. Football in 2020.

There are some normal story lines too. Pittsburgh is the first team to start 11-0 since Coach Ron Rivera’s Carolina Panthers in 2015. Pittsburgh has the best turnover differential in the NFL (plus-12). Pittsburgh struggled in the red-zone last week — and Washington has the league’s best red-zone defense this season, allowing touchdowns just 48.4 percent of the time. But players and coaches on both teams admitted this has felt like anything but a normal game week.

AD

AD

On Saturday, Steelers right guard David DeCastro told reporters the last two weeks were “deflating.” He noted the constant uncertainty before the Ravens game and the season-ending injury to elite linebacker Bud Dupree. He admitted it’s been difficult to play in front of no fans at Heinz Field, saying, “we’re still humans. We have emotions.”

“The record this year feels weird, in a covid year,” he added. “I know we're 11-0, but this day and age, you don't look too far ahead or behind. … Maybe they shut the season off tomorrow.”

In Washington, Rivera acknowledged similar frustrations. But he said it didn’t affect the team’s prep, that his message this week was less rah-rah, more do your job. On Sunday, a bonus day of preparation, he wanted coaches to stress the finer points of the game plan because, near the end of a physical season, mental mistakes can become magnified.

AD

AD

This is crucial for a young team with its fair share of lapses this season. Washington is tied for the NFC East lead with the New York Giants at 4-7. This game starts a three-game stretch — at San Francisco, vs. Seattle — Rivera sees as a measuring stick.

“It’s going to be a good test,” he said. “We’ll see how we’ll handle it. We’ll see how we handle it as a coaching staff and as players.”

The most important matchup: Washington’s pass rush vs. Pittsburgh’s offensive line. This is in large part because the Steelers will probably throw a lot. Their run game has struggled all year, and in five of their last six games, they haven’t totaled 100 yards on the ground. The Athletic noted that, at least after Wednesday’s win, Coach Mike Tomlin seemed to blame this struggle on his offensive line.

AD

Yet a pass-heavy approach could work for Pittsburgh. They are elite at preventing pressure. Ben Roethlisberger has a quick release, and a veteran’s savvy, and the line has allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL this season (10). They haven’t given one up in four straight games, a franchise record.

AD

Meanwhile, Washington’s line is heating up. Three young players — tackle Tim Settle, end Chase Young and end Montez Sweat — are spurring a unit averaging nearly four sacks per game since the bye. If Washington can prevent Pittsburgh from regaining its footing on the ground, the game could become a fascinating, strength-on-strength battle.

These offenses contrast broader philosophies. Washington coordinator Scott Turner embodies the new-age NFL by using high rates of approaches encouraged by analytics, such as play action and presnap motion. Pittsburgh coordinator Randy Fichtner is more old-school. The Steelers have run play-action on 4.9 percent of their plays this season, according to Sportradar — not only the lowest rate in the league but nearly half the second lowest team (New Orleans, 9.6).

AD

Pittsburgh’s offense puts a spotlight on Washington’s linebackers. The Steelers struggle on the ground, use little misdirection and rank near the bottom of the league in passing targets to tight ends (21st) and running backs (32nd). This should be one of the most favorable matchups all season for a unit Rivera has demanded play better this season. The defense has tried rotating Jon Bostic, Cole Holcomb, Kevin Pierre-Louis and, occasionally, Thomas Davis Sr., and it appears they haven’t found a formula they like yet. This seems like a major opportunity for the position group.

These two teams don’t play often — this is the sixth time since 2000 — but this season, the Steelers believe they have an inside edge. Tomlin told reporters this week he is leaning on receivers coach Ike Hilliard, who left Washington for Pittsburgh this offseason. Hilliard kick-started the growth of Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims and Cam Sims, among others.

AD

“They’re not a group that we play all the time, so that 1-on-1, that knowledge, that intimate knowledge is helpful to us,” Tomlin said. “Particularly in a short week as we make quick decisions and stack our chips.”

AD

Injury report: McLaurin (ankle), tackle Morgan Moses (groin) and defensive end Ryan Anderson (knee) are listed as questionable. All three were full participants at practice on Saturday. It seems likely Moses will shift back to right tackle with the apparent return of left tackle Cornelius Lucas, who was not listed on the injury report after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

Washington Washington Injury Status Terry McLaurin, WR Terry McLaurin, WR Ankle Questionable Morgan Moses, OT Morgan Moses, OT Groin Questionable Ryan Anderson, DE Ryan Anderson, DE Knee Questionable

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related/knee) is listed as questionable. He did not practice this week, though it seems like rest — he threw 51 passes on Wednesday — rather than a serious concern. Three weeks ago, Roethlisberger played without practicing as well.

AD

Kicker Chris Boswell (hip) is questionable. He’s expected to play, according to DK Pittsburgh Sports, but if he doesn’t, the Steelers would turn to Matthew Wright, who has never attempted a regular-season kick.

Cornerback Steven Nelson (knee) is doubtful. He could be replaced by Cameron Sutton.

Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Injury Status Steven Nelson, CB Steven Nelson, CB Knee Doubtful Ben Roethlisberger, QB Ben Roethlisberger, QB Not injury related/Knee Questionable Chris Boswell, K Chris Boswell, K Hip Questionable