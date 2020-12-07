The San Francisco 49ers (5-6) host the Buffalo Bills (8-3) on “Monday Night Football” in their temporary home of Glendale, Ariz. Follow along for live updates during the game.

  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN; stream at espn.com.
  • What to watch for: The 49ers, the defending NFC champs, have struggled with rampant injuries all season but remain in the wild-card playoff race in the NFC with a record of 5-6. The Bills, with a record of 8-3, lead the AFC East by a half-game over the Miami Dolphins and are seeking their first division title since the 1995 season. QB Josh Allen is the league’s ninth-rated passer with 22 touchdown passes, eight interceptions and a passer rating of 102.3.
By Mark Maske

The 49ers play their first “home” game away from home when they face the Bills in Glendale, Ariz., on “Monday Night Football” at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.

This is the regularly scheduled Monday night game being played as part of a doubleheader with the Washington-Pittsburgh game that was pushed back from Sunday by the league. So in this coronavirus-affected NFL season, it’s a Monday doubleheader with a rescheduled game and a home game for a relocated team.

The 49ers were displaced because of coronavirus-related restrictions imposed by Santa Clara County that, among other measures, temporarily banned contact sports at all levels of play. The 49ers are playing this game and next Sunday’s home game against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers also face the Cardinals in a road game there scheduled for Dec. 26. So they’ll play three of their next four games in the same stadium. The 49ers also are based there and practicing there at this point.

No decision has been made about their final regular season game Jan. 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, a home game. The restrictions in Santa Clara County are temporary and may be lifted by then.

The 49ers, the defending NFC champs, have struggled with rampant injuries all season and have a record of 5-6. They remain in the wild-card playoff race in the NFC. They’re coming off a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Fill-in QB Nick Mullens threw for 252 yards and WR Deebo Samuel had 11 catches for 133 yards in that game. The Niners are ranked fifth in the NFL in total defense.

The Bills, with a record of 8-3, lead the AFC East by a half-game over the Miami Dolphins, who are 8-4. The Bills have won four of their past five games and are seeking their first division title since the 1995 season. QB Josh Allen is the league’s ninth-rated passer with 22 touchdown passes, eight interceptions and a passer rating of 102.3.