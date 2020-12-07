The 49ers play their first “home” game away from home when they face the Bills in Glendale, Ariz., on “Monday Night Football” at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.

This is the regularly scheduled Monday night game being played as part of a doubleheader with the Washington-Pittsburgh game that was pushed back from Sunday by the league. So in this coronavirus-affected NFL season, it’s a Monday doubleheader with a rescheduled game and a home game for a relocated team.

The 49ers were displaced because of coronavirus-related restrictions imposed by Santa Clara County that, among other measures, temporarily banned contact sports at all levels of play. The 49ers are playing this game and next Sunday’s home game against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers also face the Cardinals in a road game there scheduled for Dec. 26. So they’ll play three of their next four games in the same stadium. The 49ers also are based there and practicing there at this point.

No decision has been made about their final regular season game Jan. 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, a home game. The restrictions in Santa Clara County are temporary and may be lifted by then.

The 49ers, the defending NFC champs, have struggled with rampant injuries all season and have a record of 5-6. They remain in the wild-card playoff race in the NFC. They’re coming off a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Fill-in QB Nick Mullens threw for 252 yards and WR Deebo Samuel had 11 catches for 133 yards in that game. The Niners are ranked fifth in the NFL in total defense.