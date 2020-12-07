Hired: Shane Beamer, the 43-year-old son of Virginia Tech coaching legend Frank Beamer and most recently the assistant head coach and tight ends coach at Oklahoma. Beamer was an assistant on the Gamecocks’ staff under Steve Spurrier from 2007 to 2010 and was the program’s recruiting coordinator when they assembled some of the best incoming classes in team history (Marcus Lattimore, Stephon Gilmore, Alshon Jeffery, etc.).
“I believe that Shane Beamer is the perfect fit to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina,” South Carolina Athletic Director Ray Tanner said in a statement Sunday. “He has worked under some of the greatest coaches in college football and has taken those lessons to become one of the bright, young minds in the game. I believe Shane’s energy, enthusiasm, commitment and fondness for our school and program will be met favorably by our student-athletes, staff and fans.”
South Alabama
Fired: Steve Campbell, who went 9-26 in his three seasons as the Jaguars’ coach.
Southern Mississippi
Resigned: Jay Hopson, who lasted only one game this season, a loss to South Alabama. The Golden Eagles then cycled through a number of interim coaches, with one of them — Scotty Walden — leaving to become Austin Peay’s head coach in October.
Hired: Will Hall, a Mississippi native who spent the last two years as Tulane’s offensive coordinator. Hall previously was a Division II head coach at West Alabama (2011-13) and West Georgia (2014-16), leading those teams to four playoff appearances.
Utah State
Fired: Gary Andersen, who was let go in early November after the Aggies’ first 0-3 start to a season since 2007.
Vanderbilt
Fired: Derek Mason, who was 0-8 this season and 27-55 in his Commodores tenure.