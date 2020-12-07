Under the newly updated plan, winter sports practice will begin Feb. 1 and the season will run from Feb. 8 to March 27. For fall sports, football practice will begin March 1 and other activities will begin March 8. Fall competition will run from March 15 to May 1. Spring sports will begin practicing on April 26 and competition goes from May 3 to June 12.

“While it is disappointing to delay the start of the athletic season, our focus remains on getting student-athletes on the field and court and back to competition,” DCSAA Executive Director Clark Ray said in a release. “We know the positive impact that athletics have on our youths and look forward to getting back in action. Of course, we will continue to monitor the situation and maintain the flexibility to return to play as soon as we can.”

The previous plan, set forth in midsummer, had always been described by DCSAA officials as a wait-and-see approach. Under that proposal, teams would have three weeks of practice and six weeks of competition. With the updated schedule, that has been changed to one week of practice and seven weeks of competition, with considerable overlap between the winter and fall seasons.

“When we made the decision to push back the start of the season, we were aware of the possibility that the new schedule might not be met,” Ray said. “Our goal was that if the data and science supported returning to play in December, that’s what we would do. Unfortunately, at this time, the risks associated with playing simply are too high.”

Monday’s announcement made a clear distinction between two groups of athletes: high school aged and middle school aged or younger. While high school aged athletes are thoroughly sidelined until 2021, children that are middle school aged and younger can continue to partake in organized drills and clinics as long as the athletes are in groups of no more than 12 and the activities do not involve contact with another person.

“The decision to do this is tied to observations around unsupervised actions that are happening before and after activities with older students,” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said.

The announcement comes on the same day that some school districts in Maryland and Virginia kicked off winter practice. It’s clear that, if winter sports are played in the D.C. area this school year, they will be held on vastly different timelines across the region. This could have considerable effects on private leagues such as the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, which has member schools in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

For a program such as Gonzaga, a WCAC school based in Northwest Washington, the winter season may now go on without it.

“I thought things would hopefully start turning the other way, but obviously we’re not seeing that,” Eagles basketball coach Steve Turner said. “I was praying and hoping we’d at least be able to get guys into the gym and give them an opportunity to work out.”