“We decided that this was in the best interest of our student-athletes,” Gonzaga Athletic Director Mike Roth said in a text message to the Spokesman-Review. “The health and safety of our players is our top priority. This decision was made with an abundance of caution in mind. This has been a very difficult decision, but we have all agreed that it’s the correct decision.”

Home games against Tarleton State, Southern, Northern Arizona and Idaho (Tuesday through Monday) are canceled. The Bulldogs, 3-0 with wins on neutral courts, will next play Iowa, the third-ranked team nationally, on Dec. 19 in Sioux Falls, S.D., after pausing all activities through Dec. 14.

The Spokane, Wash., school played Auburn on Nov. 27 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off after a player was held out because of a positive test and another did not play after contact tracing. Coach Mark Few said afterward that a staff member had tested positive, too.

By Saturday, it was clear the highly anticipated game against Baylor, which was to be the 43rd matchup in college hoops history between teams ranked first and second, was off.

“We’re disappointed to not be able to play one of the most-anticipated games of the season, but we are following the advice of public health officials,” Few and Baylor Coach Scott Drew said in a joint statement. “When we decided to play during a pandemic, our priorities were protecting the health and safety of student-athletes and following public health guidelines, and we’re proud of how both programs have held true to those promises. There are much greater issues in this world than not being able to play a basketball game, so we’re going to continue praying for everyone who has been affected by this pandemic.”

The player and staff member remained in Indianapolis under coronavirus protocols while the team returned home Saturday after a 13-day trip to Fort Myers, Fla., and Indianapolis.

“It’s a cumulative thing, Baylor has experienced it themselves,” Roth said Saturday (via the Spokesman-Review), referring to Drew’s positive test days and the Bears’ on-the-fly rescheduling to start the season. “There’s no denying the numbers [nationally] have jumped significantly. As great as it would have been to play the [Baylor] game, the safety and in some ways societal view of this is important.”

While competing in the Fort Myers Tip-Off last week, one Gonzaga player and one staff member who tested positive were isolated in their hotel rooms, and one player and two staff members identified through contact tracing were in quarantine, according to the Spokesman-Review. The team’s medical staffs, tournament officials and Florida health officials determined that the games could proceed and Gonzaga beat Kansas and Auburn.

Gonzaga traveled to Indianapolis on Monday and beat West Virginia on Wednesday. Of the four team members still in Florida, two are expected to return to Washington on Monday and two on Tuesday, the newspaper reported. One player was cleared to drive from Florida to Indianapolis and to fly home with the team Saturday.

The virus had already precipitated a big change in college basketball. The NCAA announced in mid-November that it will hold its annual tournament at one site, possibly in Indianapolis, rather than following its usual practice of staging early-round games at 13 locations around the country.