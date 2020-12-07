With about 13 minutes left in the game, the Peacocks’ KC Ndefo fouled Maryland forward Galin Smith, the team’s seventh foul of the second half, sending the Terps to the free throw line. But in the ensuing moments, Ndefo was assessed with two technical fouls, presumably for something he said, and ejected from the game. Hart attempted the first four free throws, making three. Smith then had a one-and-one for the foul that occurred during the course of play, and he made both. The game’s official box score, however, registered four made free throws for Hart and one for Smith, omitting Hart’s missed attempt altogether.

Hart’s stat line, which Maryland corrected Monday morning, should read: 32 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 shooting from the free throw line. Smith, initially credited with three points in the game, actually scored four points. The final score of the game, a 90-57 win for the Terps, remains intact.

During basketball games, shots are occasionally credited to the wrong player, but those mistakes are typically corrected moments later. At worst, errors are fixed just after the game — before final box scores are distributed and statistics move into online databases.

But this situation was unusual — three fouls, including two technicals, committed in quick succession — and there were few ancillary staffers in the building because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the mistake went unnoticed. Hart kept scoring, surging past his previous career high of 11 points, making a discrepancy of one point even harder to spot. Once a final box score is printed, it’s often trusted to be accurate without question.

Thirty-three points for the sophomore would have been the highest total for a Terp since December 2015, when Diamond Stone scored 39 against Penn State. But Melo Trimble also scored 32 points in a game at Northwestern in February 2017. With the corrected stat line, Hart’s total ties the highest by a Terp since 2015 and is the best mark since 2017.

It’s just one point and certainly doesn’t change the fact that Hart had a remarkable outing that now stands among the best in Maryland basketball’s recent history. He’s still a sophomore who showcased a massive leap last week that offered evidence of his development since freshman year. In his first career start, Hart made five three-pointers. During a stretch of about two minutes late in the game, he scored 12 points. Hart exuded confidence and joy throughout the afternoon.