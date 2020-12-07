But that’s how it went for a 33-year-old coming off back-to-back injury-shortened seasons. Since the end of 2017, when and where Harrison’s next at-bat will be has been too big of a question mark. This winter, though, he curbed that uncertainty by signing back with the Nationals in mid-October. He didn’t wait to dip into a free agent market that promised to be slow and cold. He signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with a chance to make an additional $250,000 in incentives. He opted for the comfort of knowing where to point his car.

“I didn’t really want to play around with the offseason,” Harrison said on a video call with reporters last Friday. “It’s been a crazy year.”

AD

AD

Harrison then highlighted others reasons for returning to Washington. He immediately took to the clubhouse culture. He felt the Nationals, a mix of veterans and younger players, allowed him to be himself and have fun. And from a baseball standpoint, there will be opportunities for a utility man who plays second, third and the corner outfield spots.

Yet Harrison’s quick mention of this offseason — and that he didn’t want to “play around” with it — says a lot. Believe them or not, many owners are justifying cutbacks, on their staffs and possibly their payrolls, with losses from not having fans in 2020. Their books remain closed, and will certainly stay that way. Their general managers, in turn, are still in the process of determining their short-term budgets. An inching-along market is proof.

Only a small handful of free agents have found teams. Most of them have been pitchers. Harrison, a two-time all star with the Pittsburgh Pirates, is a member of the sport’s growing “middle class.” He is considered old in baseball. He was not seeking a lucrative, multiyear deal. For any low-budget clubs, he could be squeezed out of the picture by a team-controlled rookie making the league minimum or not much more. That’s an increasingly common reality for veterans who aren’t stars. And the pandemic has threatened to spread it even further.

AD

AD

Then there are the Nationals. Mike Rizzo, the team’s GM, has long prized age and experience. Just two seasons ago, his World Series roster was the oldest in baseball. When he signed Harrison last July, the move came as no surprise inside the organization. Rizzo showed interest in Harrison while looking for a second baseman during the 2018-19 winter. After injuries led to a pair of down seasons, he was the exact sort of reclamation-project veteran that Washington keys on.

Think Gerardo Parra or Asdrúbal Cabrera in recent seasons. Think Emilio Bonifácio, even, despite him playing just three games before he was released last summer. Rizzo often cites the back of a given guy’s baseball card. With veterans, the logic is that more data gives a better understanding of what an acquisition will yield. With Harrison, that provided 3,250 career plate appearances for Rizzo to lean on. He’ll lend a reliable glove at multiple positions and, in a small sample size last year, was productive at the plate.

That all brought a quickly negotiated reunion — and a cracked window into the times.

AD

AD

“I had already known what to expect given the past two years that I was a free agent,” Harrison said before detailing how he signed with the Detroit Tigers during spring training in 2019, then took a minor-league deal with the Phillies the next November.